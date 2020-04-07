Log in
AT&T INC.

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/07 02:08:42 pm
30.355 USD   +3.11%
AT&T : Says It Has All the Cash It Needs to Handle Downturn
DJ
11:41aAT&T : CNN Buys Canopy, Maker of News Reader App
DJ
10:16aAT&T : CNN Buys Canopy, Maker of News Reader App
DJ
AT&T : Says It Has All the Cash It Needs to Handle Downturn

04/07/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc. reassured investors its cash cushion is ample enough to ride out the current virus-induced economic downturn.

The telecom and media giant is one of the largest dividend payers and one of the most indebted corporate giants. It had a net debt total of $151 billion at the end of last year. It pays out $15 billion in annual dividends. The dividend yield on common stock is nearly 6.8% as of Tuesday.

The Dallas company told stockholders its December-end $12 billion cash pile showed its financial strength and said it has "no need or plans" in 2020 to use the $15 billion revolving credit facility it has on hand.

AT&T also said "it looks forward to continuing to pay a quarterly dividend" but skipped any mention of dividend increases, which the company has provided for the past 36 years. The dividend yield on common stock is nearly 6.8% as of Tuesday.

AT&T's shares gained 4% to $30.62 midday amid a broader market rally. The company reports first-quarter earnings on April 22.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at Drew.FitzGerald@WSJ.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 181 B
EBIT 2019 30 388 M
Net income 2019 16 227 M
Debt 2019 155 B
Yield 2019 7,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 197 B
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 37,15  $
Last Close Price 27,46  $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-24.67%209 090
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.08%152 284
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-0.16%102 153
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.71%72 921
T-MOBILE US9.78%71 897
KDDI CORPORATION2.01%68 184
