AT&T : She Babysits the Internet During Coronavirus Crisis to Keep You Productive

By John D. Stoll

If you are among the millions of people using an AT&T broadband connection to work from home, Amanda Graham is one of those unsung heroes keeping you productive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Graham, a 20-year employee with AT&T Inc., babysits the internet from the company's Global Technology Operations Center satellite office in Irving, Texas. She is looking for outages and impairments that slow down or interrupt internet connections.

She typically monitors broadband by way of about a dozen screens in her satellite command center, each displaying usage patterns, weather reports, news reports and other information.

Ms. Graham isn't just a spectator. She is paid to spot potential internet outages before they happen and work to get ahead of them. When service is disrupted, she determines why the outage happened and whom to call to fix it -- even if the world is in turmoil.

"We used to prepare for hurricanes and earthquakes," she recently said in an interview from her home in Arlington, Texas. "I'd never heard of preparing for a pandemic, but here we are."

The pandemic has Ms. Graham and her colleagues working from their homes near the various command centers and satellite offices around the world.

"The big phrase everyone is using right now is 'alone together,' " she said, referring to her colleagues being tightly connected during their isolation.

Working from the office, she was able to get a broad view of internet-connection data from around the globe with just a glance. She now needs to divide the globe into manageable pieces.

AT&T has seen a major shift in where the internet is used, she said. Home usage, previously more confined to mornings and evenings, is now near-constant throughout the day. Parents are plugging in for work, children are streaming shows or learning material, video chats occur regularly. Traditional workplaces, meanwhile, have gone largely quiet.

The company has waived several fees related to individual or residential internet plans to soften the financial blow from the temporary shift in data usage. It has also added additional data in some cases.

Having an at-home command center allows Ms. Graham to spend more time with three children who are home and her fiancé -- but doing that presents challenges. Two of her children are college students who are studying from home and have plenty of questions. Ms. Graham knows work hours "belong to AT&T."

Her remote setup requires her to squeeze as much information from those operations center screens onto a few monitors in her home office as she can. Earlier this week, her displays were full of windows showing real-time status updates on internet usage, maps charting outages and important metrics.

An outage can occur for various reasons. A fire in a manhole is a common culprit, as is a rat eating a cable, or a flood. Fiber can be accidentally cut, a router card can go bad. Super Bowls, golf tournaments and other major gatherings can lead to outages.

The types of things on these screens can seem arcane. Charts packed with data or maps with red dots on them require an expert to interpret.

Other details resemble science fiction. Ms. Graham can watch internet connections on smartphones and other connected devices as they move. For instance, when a cluster of people commute from a suburb to a city early in the morning, they are using their data plans and their migration can be traced.

"I can watch the mobility traffic," she said. Currently most of that mobility traffic is immobilized. As a result, Ms. Graham is focusing on a new set of potential problem spots.

She typically monitors internet connections for enterprise clients, so attention is usually fixed on office buildings, shopping malls, factory clusters, hospitals or schools. Now, with Covid-19 forcing a large chunk of people into virtual offices, she is more focused on neighborhoods, subdivisions and apartment complexes.

The coronavirus pandemic "expands my universe," Ms. Graham said. When something goes wrong in a subdivision, for instance, it usually is up to the residential-monitoring group to diagnose the problem and deploy the fix.

"If there is something happening in this neighborhood or that, then it's a very different view for me," she said. "I don't usually focus on home usage."

Companies, however, simply want the connections repaired, whether the problem was caused by a tornado or a teenager bumping into a telephone pole with a car.

"We're having to put our foot in other groups' business," she said. "Yes, we're making sure that people's HBO is up and running, but we're also making sure you can log in and get your job done."

Write to John D. Stoll at john.stoll@wsj.com