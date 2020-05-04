AT&T : TitleWarnerMedia Completes Acquisition of HBO-Branded Services

Log in
AT&T Inc.

AT&T INC.

(T)
WarnerMedia Completes Acquisition of HBO-Branded Services

05/04/2020 | 08:24pm EDT

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media, advertising and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

About HBO Latin America

HBO Latin America is a leading premium, subscription-based, television network in the region, recognized for the quality and diversity of its programming. Featuring exclusive original series, films, documentaries and specials, the network is also the place to see some of the most recent Hollywood blockbusters before they appear on any other premium channel. The content is transmitted in HD in more than 40 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean through the channels HBO®, HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Plus, HBO Family, HBO Mundi, HBO Pop, HBO Xtreme, and the ad-supported Cinemax® channel. Its programming is also offered across multiple platforms, such as HBO GO® and HBO On Demand®.

About Ole Communications

Ole Communications is an international multi-media company and a pioneer in the Latin American pay television industry. The Company's various joint ventures include Ole Distribution, Ole Brasil Distribution, A+E Networks Latin America, NBCUniversal International Networks Spanish Latin America, IVC Networks and PlayGround Americas, offering Latin American audiences such iconic networks as A&E, AXN, History, History2, IVC, Lifetime, E! Entertainment, Studio Universal, Sony Channel, SyFy, Telemundo Internacional, Universal TV and WB. Ole Communications, through its VC Medios affiliates, also provides its joint ventures and strategic partners with advertising sales representation, broadcast, languaging, and production services.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 00:23:02 UTC
