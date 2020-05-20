AT&T Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing

By Nat Ives

AT&T Inc. will stop using the slogans "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G" in its marketing after losing an appeal with a self-regulatory group, but suggested that it will continue to display "5GE" icons on customers' phones.

T-Mobile US Inc. had successfully challenged AT&T's "5G Evolution" marketing with the National Advertising Division unit of BBB National Programs, prompting an appeal by AT&T.

But the National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for BBB National Programs' ad self-regulation program, agreed with the earlier finding.

"The NARB panel determined that both claims will mislead reasonable consumers into believing that AT&T is offering a 5G network and recommended that the claims be discontinued," the board said. "At NAD and on appeal, it was not disputed that the AT&T network is not a 5G network."

AT&T disagrees with the reasoning but will comply with the ruling as a supporter of the self-regulatory process, a spokesman said. BBB National Programs is an independent nonprofit organization that focuses on industry and business self-regulation. The group separated in 2019 from the Better Business Bureau, which primarily addresses relationships between businesses and their customers.

Asked whether AT&T will keep showing "5GE" on phones, the spokesman said the decision only applies to its ads.

The company has previously argued that it introduced the 5G Evolution idea as a first step in the transition to the next generation of wireless networks.

Telecom companies have been battling to convince customers that each will be first with nationwide 5G, which they say will offer much faster speeds, and have contested rivals' assertions on the subject.

AT&T previously challenged claims in two commercials from Verizon Communications Inc. that said Verizon is "building the most powerful 5G experience for America." The National Advertising Division last week said Verizon should discontinue the claim because the company hadn't produced supporting evidence.

Verizon is appealing a portion of the decision.

Sprint Corp. in February 2019 sued AT&T over its 5G marketing, alleging false advertising. The lawsuit was settled in April 2019, according to a spokeswoman for T-Mobile, which closed its takeover of Sprint last month. She declined to elaborate.

