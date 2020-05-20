Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

By Nat Ives

AT&T Inc. will stop using the slogans "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G" in its marketing after losing an appeal with a self-regulatory group, but suggested that it will continue to display "5GE" icons on customers' phones.

T-Mobile US Inc. had successfully challenged AT&T's "5G Evolution" marketing with the National Advertising Division unit of BBB National Programs, prompting an appeal by AT&T.

But the National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for BBB National Programs' ad self-regulation program, agreed with the earlier finding.

"The NARB panel determined that both claims will mislead reasonable consumers into believing that AT&T is offering a 5G network and recommended that the claims be discontinued," the board said. "At NAD and on appeal, it was not disputed that the AT&T network is not a 5G network."

AT&T disagrees with the reasoning but will comply with the ruling as a supporter of the self-regulatory process, a spokesman said. BBB National Programs is an independent nonprofit organization that focuses on industry and business self-regulation. The group separated in 2019 from the Better Business Bureau, which primarily addresses relationships between businesses and their customers.

Asked whether AT&T will keep showing "5GE" on phones, the spokesman said the decision only applies to its ads.

The company has previously argued that it introduced the 5G Evolution idea as a first step in the transition to the next generation of wireless networks.

Telecom companies have been battling to convince customers that each will be first with nationwide 5G, which they say will offer much faster speeds, and have contested rivals' assertions on the subject.

AT&T previously challenged claims in two commercials from Verizon Communications Inc. that said Verizon is "building the most powerful 5G experience for America." The National Advertising Division last week said Verizon should discontinue the claim because the company hadn't produced supporting evidence.

Verizon is appealing a portion of the decision.

Sprint Corp. in February 2019 sued AT&T over its 5G marketing, alleging false advertising. The lawsuit was settled in April 2019, according to a spokeswoman for T-Mobile, which closed its takeover of Sprint last month. She declined to elaborate.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. 2.18% 29.59 Delayed Quote.-25.90%
T-MOBILE US -0.47% 98.14 Delayed Quote.25.73%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.22% 54.26 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AT&T INC.
05:45pAT&T : Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing
DJ
05:42pAT&T Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing
DJ
02:36pAT&T : to drop misleading '5G' marketing for non-5G networks
AQ
05/19WALMART : Business Highlights
AQ
05/19AT&T : quits Venezuela as US sanctions force it to defy Maduro
AQ
05/19AT&T : says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-ca..
AQ
05/15AT&T : The National Fraternal Order of Police and AT&T Form Alliance
PU
05/15AT&T : FirstNet and Cradlepoint Expand Relationship to Advance Public Safety Com..
PU
05/13AT&T : TitleAT&T's President and COO Provides Shareholder Update
PU
05/13AT&T : President and COO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B
EBIT 2020 28 144 M
Net income 2020 16 827 M
Debt 2020 147 B
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 34,73 $
Last Close Price 29,59 $
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-25.90%206 340
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.66%150 445
T-MOBILE US25.73%121 846
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.56%91 706
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.56%83 852
KDDI CORPORATION-2.21%68 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group