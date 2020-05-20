AT&T : Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing

AT&T Inc. will stop using the slogans "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G" in its marketing.

T-Mobile US Inc. had successfully challenged AT&T's "5G Evolution" marketing with the National Advertising Division unit of BBB National Programs, prompting an appeal by AT&T.

But the National Advertising Review Board agreed with the earlier finding. "At NAD and on appeal, it was not disputed that the AT&T network is not a 5G network," the board said.

AT&T disagrees but will drop the terms, a spokesman said.

Asked whether AT&T will keep showing "5GE" on phones, the spokesman said the decision only applies to its ads.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com