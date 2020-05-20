Log in
AT&T : Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing

05/20/2020

AT&T Inc. will stop using the slogans "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G" in its marketing.

T-Mobile US Inc. had successfully challenged AT&T's "5G Evolution" marketing with the National Advertising Division unit of BBB National Programs, prompting an appeal by AT&T.

But the National Advertising Review Board agreed with the earlier finding. "At NAD and on appeal, it was not disputed that the AT&T network is not a 5G network," the board said.

AT&T disagrees but will drop the terms, a spokesman said.

Asked whether AT&T will keep showing "5GE" on phones, the spokesman said the decision only applies to its ads.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com

AT&T INC. 2.18% 29.59 Delayed Quote.-25.90%
T-MOBILE US -0.47% 98.14 Delayed Quote.25.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B
EBIT 2020 28 144 M
Net income 2020 16 827 M
Debt 2020 147 B
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 34,73 $
Last Close Price 29,59 $
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-25.90%206 340
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.66%150 445
T-MOBILE US25.73%121 846
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.56%91 706
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.56%83 852
KDDI CORPORATION-2.21%68 757
