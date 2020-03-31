VitalTech : and AT&T Business Offer Free Telehealth Services

PLANO, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in Virtual Care, Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring, announced its collaboration with AT&T* Business. They are offering 60 days of free telehealth services through the VitalCare® platform to business customers like hospitals to support their physicians and their patients.

This collaboration will allow AT&T and VitalTech to help deliver patient-centered care when and where they need it most. AT&T will bring highly secure connectivity and data analytics, while utilizing AT&T and VitalTech's innovation capabilities to bring a reliable end-to-end Virtual Care solution to the industry.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads rapidly, Telehealth can be used to virtually diagnose medical conditions. It can also help keep senior and high-risk populations safer, by allowing providers to virtually perform their medical visits.

In the past week, The President of the United States and the Department of Health and Human Services both strongly urged the use of Telehealth as a preventive and proactive public health measure.

Further, the Telehealth Government Funding Package for COVID-19 was just passed. This is enabled through significant government funding and lifting constraints on Medicare's payments for telehealth so beneficiaries can freely consult their doctors remotely, avoiding hospitals and physicians' offices where they might risk exposure to the virus. This is extremely important as the ability for Medicare to use telehealth would expand access to consumers, with the goal towards cost savings and quality care.

"The need for a rapid response to the COVID-19 global pandemic presents a pivotal moment for telehealth services to provide the necessary community-based care to help mitigate the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus and provide care to COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients," says Lynne A. Dunbrack, Group Vice President, IDC Health Insights.

"VitalTech is honored to work with AT&T Business to rapidly deploy our Virtual Care and Telehealth platform to their health care customers. This technology will further equip physicians and hospital systems to virtually combat COVID-19," says James Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of VitalTech. "We are grateful to AT&T for supporting this initiative to help our care teams better serve their populations."

Physicians and patients can connect through VitalCare's HIPAA-compatible platform, where they can video chat, call or message one another. Additionally, physicians can triage care and monitor patients' self-reported vitals, nutrition and medication intake. The VitalCare platform connects patients to their physician via AT&T's highly secure network so that caregivers and patients are connected when they need it most.

"Telehealth is going to play an integral role in containing the spread of COVID-19," said Mo Katibeh, EVP-chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. "AT&T is committed to keeping people connected during this global pandemic – especially the workers on the frontline who are caring for patients."

This collaboration will give peace of mind to both physicians, patients and loved ones during this time of uncertainty.

Physicians can start the simple process of signing up for the VitalCare platform by calling (833) 325-5767. Please refer to website for complete details.

To learn more about what AT&T Business is doing in the telehealth space, contact healthcare@att.com.

About VitalTech

VitalTech is a rapidly growing provider of fully integrated digital health solutions and smart biomedical wearables that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. Our proprietary Connected Care platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. Our innovative medical grade biosensors integrate seamlessly into our suite of easy-to-use devices and software, which increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation, please email info@vitaltech.com or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q4 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

Media Contacts

VitalTech

Kelly Miller

kelly.miller@hck2.com

941-713-0082

Zoe Wood

zoe@vitaltech.com

(972) 544-7077 ext. 116

AT&T

Jessica Swain

js056a@att.com

(415)613-4267

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitaltech-and-att-business-offer-free-telehealth-services-301032345.html

SOURCE VitalTech