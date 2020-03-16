White House Postpones April 1 5G Summit

The White House told companies Monday it will postpone an April 1 summit intended to champion U.S. efforts to improve fifth-generation wireless technology, citing precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 5G conference was expected to draw senior executives from U.S. cellphone carriers and equipment makers, including AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., according a person familiar with the plans. The guest list also included tech companies with broader portfolios.

Administration officials have grown more vocal in recent months about the perceived national security threat of Huawei Technologies Co., the world's top telecom equipment supplier. Huawei representatives have denied the U.S. allegations.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at drewfitzgerald@wsj.com