AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/16 02:54:26 pm
32.775 USD   -4.92%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

White House Postpones April 1 5G Summit

03/16/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

The White House told companies Monday it will postpone an April 1 summit intended to champion U.S. efforts to improve fifth-generation wireless technology, citing precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 5G conference was expected to draw senior executives from U.S. cellphone carriers and equipment makers, including AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., according a person familiar with the plans. The guest list also included tech companies with broader portfolios.

Administration officials have grown more vocal in recent months about the perceived national security threat of Huawei Technologies Co., the world's top telecom equipment supplier. Huawei representatives have denied the U.S. allegations.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at drewfitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. -5.62% 32.66 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.10% 48900 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
SPRINT CORPORATION -9.47% 7.885 Delayed Quote.67.18%
T-MOBILE US -8.82% 77.91 Delayed Quote.8.89%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -4.73% 51.6 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
Latest news on AT&T INC.
02:15pWhite House Postpones April 1 5G Summit
DJ
12:18pAT&T : Q1 2020 Investor News Items
PU
03/14AT&T : U.S. providers offer free Wi-Fi for 60 days
AQ
03/14AT&T : U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge
AQ
03/12ESPN, TNT Face Lost Revenue After NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus -- Upd..
DJ
03/12VIACOMCBS : NBC and CBS Cancel Their In-Person Upfront Pitches to Advertisers
DJ
03/12ESPN, TNT Face Lost Revenue After NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus
DJ
03/12AT&T : Twitter CEO's Weak Argument Why Investors Shouldn't Fire Him
AQ
03/12Digital Movie Revenue Surges Past Flat Theatrical Box Office -- WSJ
DJ
03/11CBS to Disinfect 2 NYC Bldgs; WarnerMedia Urges Employees to Work Remotely
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B
EBIT 2020 31 874 M
Net income 2020 19 375 M
Debt 2020 147 B
Yield 2020 6,06%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 40,04  $
Last Close Price 34,47  $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-11.80%247 249
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.96%139 364
NTT DOCOMO, INC.1.66%87 228
T-MOBILE US8.89%73 173
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.78%72 714
KDDI CORPORATION3.61%59 265
