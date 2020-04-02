Log in
Atara Biotherapeutics : Company Profile for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

04/02/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The Company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the Company, please visit atarabio.com.

Company:

 

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

611 Gateway Blvd

 

 

Suite 900

 

 

South San Francisco, CA 94080

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

(650) 278-8930

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://www.atarabio.com/

 

 

 

Ticker:

 

ATRA (NASDAQ)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Biotechnology

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Pascal Touchon

 

 

CFO: Utpal Koppikar

 

 

COO: Joe Newell

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

John Craighead

Phone:

 

650-410-3012

Email:

 

jcraighead@atarabio.com

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Kerry Beth Daly

Phone:

 

516-982-9328

Email:

 

kdaly@atarabio.com

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Susanna Chau

Phone:

 

650-477-8024

Email:

 

schau@atarabio.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -340 M
Net income 2020 -340 M
Finance 2020 108 M
Yield 2020 5,88%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,86x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 130x
Capitalization 498 M
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,50  $
Last Close Price 8,51  $
Spread / Highest target 723%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Newell Chief Technical Operations Officer & Executive VP
Manher AJ Joshi Chief Medical Officer
Beth C. Seidenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-52.76%498
GILEAD SCIENCES11.59%94 124
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.98%61 693
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.27%53 154
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.90%21 017
GENMAB A/S-7.09%13 229
