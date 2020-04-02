Atara Biotherapeutics : Company Profile for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The Company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the Company, please visit atarabio.com.

Company: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Headquarters Address: 611 Gateway Blvd Suite 900 South San Francisco, CA 94080 Main Telephone: (650) 278-8930 Website: https://www.atarabio.com/ Ticker: ATRA (NASDAQ) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Biotechnology Key Executives: CEO: Pascal Touchon CFO: Utpal Koppikar COO: Joe Newell Investor Relations Contact: John Craighead Phone: 650-410-3012 Email: jcraighead@atarabio.com Public Relations Contact: Kerry Beth Daly Phone: 516-982-9328 Email: kdaly@atarabio.com Investor Relations Contact: Susanna Chau Phone: 650-477-8024 Email: schau@atarabio.com

