Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.    ATRA

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atara Biotherapeutics : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced the Company will release first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 540-6216 for domestic callers and (734) 385-2715 for international callers, using the conference ID 5488522. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media – News & Events section of atarabio.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 14 days following the live webcast.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by its manufacturing facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC
04:02pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wedn..
BU
08:32aATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Appoints Biotech and Finance Industry Veteran Ron Renaud..
BU
04/23ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
AQ
04/22ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
BU
04/02ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Company Profile for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
BU
04/02ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Provides Update in Context of COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
02/28ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Re..
AQ
02/27ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/27ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -340 M
Net income 2020 -340 M
Finance 2020 108 M
Yield 2020 5,86%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,87x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 132x
Capitalization 503 M
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,50  $
Last Close Price 8,53  $
Spread / Highest target 721%
Spread / Average Target 234%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Newell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Manher AJ Joshi Chief Medical Officer
Beth C. Seidenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-48.21%503
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%104 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.66%65 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.46%57 479
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%23 861
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group