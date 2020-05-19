Atara Biotherapeutics : to Present Late-Breaking ATA188 Data in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at 2020 European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Virtual Congress

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast to Review Data Presentation on May 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. CEST

Atara Resuming Enrollment in the Phase 1b Study After Brief COVID-19-Related Pause

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop treatments for patients with severe diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today announced the Company will present updated safety and efficacy data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ATA188 for the treatment of progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in a late-breaking e-poster presentation at the 6th European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Annual Congress, held virtually from Paris, May 23-26, 2020.

The Company will present six-month safety and efficacy clinical results for dose-escalating cohorts 1-4 and 12-month results for cohorts 1-3 in the late-breaking e-poster, including disability data with multi-scale disability and Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS). The abstract will become available on the EAN Website on May 22 at 12:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CEST.

With the acceptance and presentation of these data, Atara continues to deliver on key milestones. Building on this progress, Atara is resuming enrollment in the ATA188 Phase 1b study after a brief pause due to COVID-19-related precautions.

Details of the 2020 EAN Virtual Congress Late-Breaking e-Poster

Title: Phase 1 study of the safety and efficacy of ATA188, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus-targeted T-cell immunotherapy to treat progressive forms of multiple sclerosis

Poster #: LB130

Poster Session: EPO400

Availability: e-Poster, along with a three-minute audio recording, will be available from May 22 at 2:00 p.m. EDT/8:00 p.m. CEST through to the conclusion of the Congress on May 26

Atara Conference Call and Webcast Information

Atara will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. CEST for analysts and investors to review the data, current disease and treatment landscape and Atara’s continued plans for the ATA188 program. The call will include:

Amit Bar-Or, MD, FRCP, FAAN, FANA, Chief of MS Division, Department of Neurology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Lawrence Steinman, MD, Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Pediatrics and Genetics, Stanford University

Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atara Biotherapeutics

Jakob Dupont, MD, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Atara Biotherapeutics

AJ Joshi, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Atara Biotherapeutics

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 540-6216 for domestic callers and (734) 385-2715 for international callers, using the conference ID 3665248. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media – News & Events section of atarabio.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live webcast.

About ATA188

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) is associated with a wide range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as certain autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS). T cells are a critical component of the body’s immune system and can selectively target EBV believed to be important in the pathogenesis of MS.

Off-the-shelf, investigational ATA188, has the potential to target EBV-infected B cells and plasma cells in the central nervous system that may catalyze autoimmune responses and MS pathophysiology.

Atara is advancing a Phase 1 ATA188 clinical study in patients with progressive MS across clinical sites in the U.S. and Australia.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop treatments for patients with serious illnesses including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. As the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company including a Phase 3 clinical program, Atara’s intention is to rapidly deliver readily available off-the-shelf therapies at greater scale, bringing new hope to more patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform is based on EBV T cells which offer numerous advantages compared to other cell types given their specificity and that they are potent killers of diseased cells while avoiding harming normal cells. Our platform has the flexibility to treat a wide range of EBV- specific diseases or can serve as a platform for CAR- or TCR- guided therapy. Atara has maximized this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® (tabelecleucel) in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for progressive forms of multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to patients in the field of T-cell immunotherapy. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the potential safety and efficacy of ATA188; the resumption and screening of patients in Atara’s Phase 1b study of ATA188; and Atara’s ability to successfully advance the development of ATA188. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Atara Biotherapeutics' current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Atara Biotherapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Atara Biotherapeutics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, Atara Biotherapeutics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

