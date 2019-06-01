Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Tab-cel® Clinical Biomarker Results and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Study Design at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today presented results showing that circulating EBV-targeted cytotoxic T lymphocyte precursors (EBV-CTLp) could serve as a biomarker of clinical response to tab-cel® (tabelecleucel) in patients with EBV-driven diseases. Findings were presented today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2019 in Chicago.



Ten tab-cel®-treated patients with EBV-associated diseases from a multicenter expanded access protocol (EAP) study were selected. In this cohort, ex-vivo analyses of circulating EBV-CTLp following administration of tab-cel® showed a statistically significant correlation (p=0.038) with clinical response.

A second presentation described the design of an ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical study of tab-cel® in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with platinum-resistant or recurrent EBV-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). Tab-cel® has been evaluated as a single agent in previous studies where evidence of radiographic response was observed in patients with chemotherapy refractory, metastatic NPC.

Abstract 2532: Correlation of circulating EBV-targeted cytotoxic T lymphocyte precursors (EBV-CTLp) and clinical response following tabelecleucel (tab-cel) infusion in patients with EBV-driven disease

Poster Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CDT

Session Title: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology

Location: Poster Board 176, Hall A, McCormick Place, South Building, Chicago, IL

Authors: Blake T. Aftab, Daniel Munson, Kevin Rasor, Philippe Foubert, Donald Tsai, Wen Kai Weng, Armin Ghobadi, Koen van Besien, Yan Sun, Minoti Hiremath, Willis Navarro, Susan Prockop

Affiliations: Atara Biotherapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University, Washington University, Cornell University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Abstract TPS6092: Tabelecleucel in combination with pembrolizumab (Pembro) in platinum-pretreated, recurrent/metastatic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive nasopharyngeal carcinoma (EBV+NPC)

Poster Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. CDT

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Location: Poster Board 79b, Hall A, McCormick Place, South Building, Chicago, IL

Authors: Lillian L. Siu, Joshua Bauml, Douglas Adkins, A. Dimitrios Colevas, Cesar Perez, Jennifer Choe, Yang Zhang, Wen Shi, Willis Navarro, Missak Haigentz Jr, Guilherme Rabinowits, David Pfister

Affiliations: Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Perelman School of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, Stanford Cancer Institute, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duke University, Atara Biotherapeutics, Morristown Medical Center/Atlantic Health System, Miami Cancer Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

About EBV+ NPC

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is a head and neck cancer that is primarily EBV-associated. Historical median survival rates are less than one year for patients with metastatic disease. There are no approved targeted therapies for NPC available today.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( @Atarabio ) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by the state-of-the-art Atara T-cell Operations and Manufacturing (ATOM) facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com .

