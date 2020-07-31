Atari: Update of the financial calendar

Update of the financial calendar

Paris, July 31, 2020 – Despite the Company’s best efforts, the Covid-19 situation has slowed down the international audit procedures of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2019/2020 ended March 31, 2020. Atari has therefore updated its financial calendar as follows:

August 13, 2020: Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2019/2020

September 29, 2020: Annual Financial Report

November 2, 2020: Annual General Meeting

Contacts:

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se



Attachment