Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/31 11:35:22 am
0.255 EUR   +4.08%
12:30pATARI : Update of the financial calendar
GL
06/26ATARI : Launch calendar for the Atari VCS
AQ
06/22ATARI : Duke Nukem And The Dangers Of Acquired IP In Serial Game Development
AQ
Atari: Update of the financial calendar

07/31/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Paris, July 31, 2020 – Despite the Company’s best efforts, the Covid-19 situation has slowed down the international audit procedures of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2019/2020 ended March 31, 2020. Atari has therefore updated its financial calendar as follows:

August 13, 2020: Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2019/2020 

September 29, 2020: Annual Financial Report

November 2, 2020: Annual General Meeting

Contacts:

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                     Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com                    Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

 

Financials
Sales 2020 30,3 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2020 3,40 M 4,02 M 4,02 M
Net cash 2020 6,80 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,5 M 77,2 M 77,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart ATARI
Duration : Period :
Atari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,60 €
Last Close Price 0,25 €
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 145%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Chesnais Chief Executive Officer
Wade John Rosen Chairman
Michael A. Arzt Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Mularski Director-Administration & Finance
Alyssa Padia-Walles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATARI-25.67%77
NINTENDO CO., LTD.7.57%53 605
CD PROJEKT S.A.42.58%10 221
NETMARBLE CORPORATION35.82%8 572
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)92.14%5 231
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.40.90%4 858
