Embark on a Culinary Conquest Today with the Release of Foodgod (Jonathan Cheban) and Atari®'s Foodgod's Food Truck Frenzy™, a Deliciously Fun Match 3 Puzzle Mobile Game

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodgod - the premier social influencer, entrepreneur and food aficionado, and Atari® , one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced the all-new Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy ™ is now available on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and Android devices. The game is a deliciously fun, food-themed puzzler based on the Atari arcade classic Food Fight™ and is inspired by Cheban’s culinary experiences eating at the most innovative and original establishments around the world.



Players can launch their food truck empire and rise through the ranks of a Foodgod-themed culinary world by downloading Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy for free from the App Store and Google Play.

Foodgod (Jonathan Cheban), the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, is well-known for his bold appetite, eating over-the-top foods and desserts, as well as his popular food and drink social network that celebrates all things delicious and fun. Atari’s partnership with Cheban first introduced a smorgasbord of food-themed branded content to Atari’s best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ via a game update last year. The partnership continues with Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy, a reimagined update of Atari’s Food Fight.

The arcade classic Food Fight was originally released by Atari in 1983. The new Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy is a free-to-play, match-3 puzzle game where players battle each other for customers and claim culinary territory in colorful kingdoms, collecting dozens of recipes, characters and more under the watchful eye of Foodgod. With an army of master chefs, Foodgod rules the cooking kingdoms, challenging players to create over-the-top foods and desserts. Players must craft their best-looking dishes to build their empire and serve customers delicious concoctions — all in the quest to rule the Food Kingdoms. Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy delivers multiple servings of furiously funny food action for the first time on mobile platforms!

“We are very excited to revive an Atari arcade classic today with the release of Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy,” said Fred Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer, Atari. “Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy is a second serving of Foodgod’s unique and entertaining brand paired with a beloved Atari IP. We couldn’t think of anyone more fitting than Jonathan, the Foodgod himself, to bring this classic back for hungry Atari fans and foodies!”

“The kitchen is a battlefield, and it’s been a wonderful experience working with Atari to bring that idea to life in Foodgod’s Food Truck Frenzy,” said the Foodgod. “Gamers worldwide will become elite mobile chefs, and I can’t wait to play with and against them!”

Additional Key Features Include:

Player versus Player (PvP) : Battle against other players to grow your food truck empire and unlock new content including kingdoms, trucks, and seasonings to fuel your burgeoning business.



: Battle against other players to grow your food truck empire and unlock new content including kingdoms, trucks, and seasonings to fuel your burgeoning business. Single Player : Travel the globe and solve delightful puzzles in your quest for world domination.



: Travel the globe and solve delightful puzzles in your quest for world domination. Cooking Kingdoms : Dominate the delightful food palaces including Pasta and Red Sauce Kingdom, Cupcake Kingdom, Burger Kingdom, Milk Shake Falls, and more.



: Dominate the delightful food palaces including Pasta and Red Sauce Kingdom, Cupcake Kingdom, Burger Kingdom, Milk Shake Falls, and more. Recipe for Success : Match ingredients from the main food groups – dairy, grains, proteins, sweets, and vegetables to create special dishes that can satisfy your customers and defeat your opponents.



: Match ingredients from the main food groups – dairy, grains, proteins, sweets, and vegetables to create special dishes that can satisfy your customers and defeat your opponents. Customization : Choose from a smorgasbord of different recipes, trucks, and costumes to perfect your loadout. Level up for even more Food Power.



: Choose from a smorgasbord of different recipes, trucks, and costumes to perfect your loadout. Level up for even more Food Power. Power-Up: Upgrade and evolve your Food Truck by collecting Coins, Diamonds, and ingredients.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong® and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

© 2019 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari word mark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Foodgod – Jonathan Cheban

TV personality and social media star Jonathan Cheban got his famous name “The Foodgod” from his A-list palate of all things culinary -- and boasts an Instagram following of over 3.1 million that track his food adventures around the globe. Widely known for his recurring roles on TV, particularly “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Foodgod is now the biggest food influencer online and has the decadent diet to prove it.

Recently honored as, The Food Influencer Of The Year (Monaco 2018), he was named “The Most Influential Name in Food” by Food & Beverage Magazine and appeared on the cover of the LA Times announcing his rise to a dining deity.

His delicious snaps of favorite foodie spots from New York and Los Angeles, to Iceland and beyond garner major attention as he dines, drinks and globe trots with celebrities, chefs and restaurant entrepreneurs. He even has his notorious moniker inked on his arm. Cheban has also appeared on hit TV shows like “The Spin Crowd” and “Celebrity Big Brother House” and is a regular personality in the media for his international taste and style.

