RollerCoaster Tycoon® Adventures — Casual Entry in the Best-Selling Theme Park Management Series from Atari® — Available Now for Windows PC Exclusively through the Epic Games store

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® , one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced the release of RollerCoaster Tycoon ® Adventures for Windows PC, available exclusively through the Epic Games store. Originally released for the Nintendo Switch™ in late 2018, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures brings the legendary RollerCoaster Tycoon® series into the next generation — for an accessible to all ages entry combining classic RollerCoaster Tycoon gameplay with brand-new challenges that make every park its own adventure!



RCT Adv PC Screenshot 1



RCT Adv PC Screenshot 2



RCT Adv PC Screenshot 3



RCT Adv PC Screenshot 4



RCT Adv PC Screenshot 5



RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Logo





“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Epic Games store to bring this new casual entry in Chris Sawyer’s beloved RollerCoaster Tycoon series to its birthplace on Windows PC,” said Jean-Marcel Nicolai, Chief Operating Officer, Atari. “RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures is a fantastic entry point in the series for players of all ages and skill levels, and it's now further accessible to fans on Windows PC. The Epic Games store is a fantastic new platform for creators and players alike, and we’re honored to begin our support of it with RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures.”

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures is the latest entry in one of the best-selling and most cherished franchises in PC gaming history. RollerCoaster Tycoon was created by legendary game developer Chris Sawyer and first released on Windows PC in 1999. The series quickly became a favorite of gamers. Nvizzio Creations, developer of the critically acclaimed mobile title RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™, returns as the developer of RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures, bringing an exciting and accessible new twist to the world of RollerCoaster Tycoon. The PC version, which is directly ported from Nintendo Switch features support for mouse and keyboard controls.

To view the RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures PC trailer, visit:

[YouTube] https://uberstrategist.link/RCTA-PC-YT

[Download] https://uberstrategist.link/RCTA-PC-DL

In RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures, players have three distinct game modes to build their entertainment empire — Adventure Mode (a spin on the classic Campaign mode), tricky Scenarios, and the open Sandbox. Over 120 wonderfully wacky rides, restaurants, and shops ensure parks burst with eye-catching action, and the intuitive coaster builder lets players create wild, death-defying coasters with ease. Four unique themed environments, along with water and terraforming options, ensure every park is distinct and exciting. A streamlined simulation and game economy allow players of all ages and skill levels to build the park of their dreams.

Key Features include:

Fun for All Ages: Streamlined management and easy-to-use tools make RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures the most accessible entry into the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise.





Streamlined management and easy-to-use tools make RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures the most accessible entry into the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise. Exciting Game Modes: Create outrageous parks in three different fun-filled modes - Adventure, Scenario, and Sandbox.





Create outrageous parks in three different fun-filled modes - Adventure, Scenario, and Sandbox. Choose Your Own Adventure: A first for the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, Adventure Mode’s brand-new Event System makes every park unique. You’ll have to make tough decisions when presented with park events, ensuring that every playthrough of Adventure Mode is a compelling new Tycoon story.





A first for the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, Adventure Mode’s brand-new Event System makes every park unique. You’ll have to make tough decisions when presented with park events, ensuring that every playthrough of Adventure Mode is a compelling new Tycoon story. Customize and Personalize Your Park: Pick from over 50 vivid colors to customize rides, roller coasters, shops, and restaurants. Transform your park by adding a pre-made path, foliage, and river tiles. Build your incredible parks in one of four distinctive locations — Alpine, Moon, Canyon, and Tropics!





Pick from over 50 vivid colors to customize rides, roller coasters, shops, and restaurants. Transform your park by adding a pre-made path, foliage, and river tiles. Build your incredible parks in one of four distinctive locations — Alpine, Moon, Canyon, and Tropics! Thrill Rides: Place seven types of fully customizable roller coasters in your park — Wooden, Steel, Winged, Hyper, Inverted, Dive, and Accelerator.





Place seven types of fully customizable roller coasters in your park — Wooden, Steel, Winged, Hyper, Inverted, Dive, and Accelerator. Attractions Galore: Choose from over 120 wacky rides, restaurants, and shops for your park — from the humble Merry-go-Round to the death-defying Roto-Drop — all featuring advanced shaders and effects.





Choose from over 120 wacky rides, restaurants, and shops for your park — from the humble Merry-go-Round to the death-defying Roto-Drop — all featuring advanced shaders and effects. Gameplay Flexibility: Use mouse-and-keyboard controls or plug in a compatible controller to play the way you want.

Developed by Nvizzio Creations, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures is now available for purchase through the Epic Games store for $29.99 USD .

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures is rated E for Everyone for Comic Mischief. For more information, visit www.RollerCoasterTycoon.com , like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter @RCTAdventures .

A full press kit with screenshots, trailer, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/RCTA-PressKit .

Disclaimer

The realization of these projects, their budget and their financing plan are inherently uncertain and the failure to realize any of these hypotheses could have a material impact on the value of the company’s shares.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/420f9687-71c2-428d-9837-0c6ef9a6336c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c502df1-e56c-4ad0-aba3-1bc493727deb

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a990455-9932-43f3-83f3-7044d82d1b70

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7d13ad2-c97c-48bc-a1c2-6a79b821835b

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/406034d3-034a-4390-9edf-80c0d1bacd41

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd865df9-5095-4ae2-af3c-551cc76576e4

ABOUT ATARI

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr . The Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International Designation program in the United States (OTC Market - Ticker PONGF).

© 2019 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® © 2019 Chris Sawyer.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® is a registered trademark of Chris Sawyer. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

ABOUT NVIZZIO CREATIONS

Nvizzio Creations is an independent game development company based in Canada, driven by passion, and globally recognized for its creative teams, unique work philosophy, and relentless dedication. The studio specializes in the production of 3D games for PC, Consoles and Mobile platforms, and partners with some of the most innovative game publishers in the world. Visit us at www.nvizzio.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

UberStrategist Inc.

Mario R. Kroll or CJ Melendez

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8983