ATCO : Enters Mexico’s Wholesale Electricity Market as a Qualified Supplier September 24, 2018 » PDF » HTML

ATCO Enters Mexico's Wholesale Electricity Market as a Qualified Supplier

Author: Marketwired

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X, ACO.Y)



ATCO announced today that its Mexican subsidiary, ATCO Energía, will enter Mexico's wholesale electricity market after receiving approval from the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) to provide electricity and related services as a Qualified Supplier. ATCO Energía anticipates commencing operations by the end of 2018.

'ATCO has a long and proud history of delivering safe, efficient and reliable energy to people in Canada and Australia and we are now bringing that expertise to Mexico,' said Wayne Stensby, Managing Director for ATCO's Electricity Global Business Unit.

As a Qualified Supplier, ATCO Energía will competitively supply energy, capacity, ancillary services and Clean Energy Certificates to Qualified Users (i.e. those customers with aggregate demand of more than 1 MW, such as commercial and industrial facilities). Prior to the country's energy reforms, all consumers were required to meet their electricity needs through the Federal Energy Commission.

'We look forward to helping our customers capitalize on the tremendous potential of Mexico's wholesale market while enjoying the efficient and innovative service that ATCO provides,' said George Opocensky, ATCO's Managing Director in Mexico.

ATCO's entry into the wholesale electricity market marks another milestone in the company's continued growth in Mexico. Earlier this year, Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, acquired a 35-MW hydroelectric power station in the state of Veracruz and announced plans to build a 26-MW cogeneration project on the site of the Chemours Company Mexicana S. de R.L. de C.V.'s chemical facility near Gómez Palacio, Durango.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); Commercial Real Estate; and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.