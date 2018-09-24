Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  ATCO Ltd.    ACO.X   CA0467894006

ATCO LTD. (ACO.X)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

ATCO : Enters Mexico’s Wholesale Electricity Market as a Qualified Supplier September 24, 2018 » PDF » HTML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:34pm CEST

ATCO Enters Mexico's Wholesale Electricity Market as a Qualified Supplier
Author: Marketwired

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X, ACO.Y)

ATCO announced today that its Mexican subsidiary, ATCO Energía, will enter Mexico's wholesale electricity market after receiving approval from the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) to provide electricity and related services as a Qualified Supplier. ATCO Energía anticipates commencing operations by the end of 2018.

'ATCO has a long and proud history of delivering safe, efficient and reliable energy to people in Canada and Australia and we are now bringing that expertise to Mexico,' said Wayne Stensby, Managing Director for ATCO's Electricity Global Business Unit.

As a Qualified Supplier, ATCO Energía will competitively supply energy, capacity, ancillary services and Clean Energy Certificates to Qualified Users (i.e. those customers with aggregate demand of more than 1 MW, such as commercial and industrial facilities). Prior to the country's energy reforms, all consumers were required to meet their electricity needs through the Federal Energy Commission.

'We look forward to helping our customers capitalize on the tremendous potential of Mexico's wholesale market while enjoying the efficient and innovative service that ATCO provides,' said George Opocensky, ATCO's Managing Director in Mexico.

ATCO's entry into the wholesale electricity market marks another milestone in the company's continued growth in Mexico. Earlier this year, Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, acquired a 35-MW hydroelectric power station in the state of Veracruz and announced plans to build a 26-MW cogeneration project on the site of the Chemours Company Mexicana S. de R.L. de C.V.'s chemical facility near Gómez Palacio, Durango.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); Commercial Real Estate; and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Disclaimer

ATCO Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATCO LTD.
09/24ATCO : Enters Mexico’s Wholesale Electricity Market as a Qualified Supplie..
PU
09/14ATCO : Canadian Utilities Explores Strategic Alternatives for Its Canadian Gener..
PU
09/12ATCO : Expands Its Global Infrastructure Portfolio September 12, 2018 » PDF » HT..
PU
09/10ATCO : to Host 2018 Investor Day and Webcast September 10, 2018 » PDF » HTML
PU
09/06ATCO LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26ATCO : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings July 26, 2018 » PDF » HTML
PU
07/25ATCO : to Release Second Quarter Results Thursday, July 26, 2018 July 05, 2018 »..
PU
07/12ATCO : Eligible Dividends July 12, 2018 » PDF » HTML
PU
07/11ATCO : CU Inc. Eligible Dividends July 11, 2018 » PDF » HTML
PU
07/11ATCO : Canadian Utilities Limited Eligible Dividends July 11, 2018 » PDF » HTML
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Atco (ACLTF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
07/26Atco reports Q2 results 
04/26Atco reports Q1 results 
04/05Atco declares CAD 0.3766 dividend 
01/14Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 4 300 M
EBIT 2018 793 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 10 119 M
Yield 2018 3,97%
P/E ratio 2018 12,18
P/E ratio 2019 11,92
EV / Sales 2018 3,37x
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 4 361 M
Chart ATCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
ATCO Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy C. Southern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Willi Kiefer President & Chief Strategy Officer
Dennis A. DeChamplain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan M. Skiffington Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Charles W. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATCO LTD.-15.56%3 375
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE47.31%53 239
ENGIE-11.96%35 489
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.03%34 962
SEMPRA ENERGY7.75%31 505
ORSTED23.12%27 281
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.