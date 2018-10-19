ATCO : Structures & Logistics Opens Latest State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Plant in Australia October 19, 2018 » PDF » HTML

ATCO Structures & Logistics Opens Latest State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Plant in Australia

BRISBANE, Queensland, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ATCO Structures & Logistics opened a custom-built manufacturing plant and hire yard facility on the Gold Coast, Queensland. The state-of-the-art factory is the latest in a series of new and modern ATCO facilities, including plants in Perth and Santiago, Chile, which provide the most advanced manufacturing capabilities in the industry, with access to the world's fastest-growing markets.

Michael Clennett, ATCO's Managing Director, Structures & Logistics said the development of the new facility is part of the business' growth strategy for existing and emerging markets.

'Our new manufacturing facility will complement existing plants in Victoria and Western Australia, providing fantastic coverage for the growing demand of our products and services across Australia and Oceania. By creating an expanded modern facility, we will be able to meet the needs of our customers in traditional markets such as mining and construction, and also service emerging markets within the health, education, justice and commercial sectors,' said Mr Clennett.

The new facility will manufacture a wide range of modular products including classrooms, libraries, hospitals, construction offices, crib rooms and sporting amenities. Located in the Yatala Enterprise Area, the largest zoned industrial land area and the leading industrial precinct on the Gold Coast, the site is of high strategic value.

'We specifically chose the site for its proximity and access to distribution networks including road, rail and port as well as the capacity to draw on an established supply chain infrastructure and workforce,' said Mr Clennett.

ATCO's newest modular manufacturing operation in Australia will service operations across North, Central and South East Queensland as well as Newcastle and Sydney in New South Wales and is expected to provide ongoing employment for over 150 people.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global holding corporation with investments in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development; energy storage and industrial water solutions; and electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

