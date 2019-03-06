Ateam : Collaboration Event with Popular Anime Evangelion Begins in Fantasy RPG Valkyrie Connect!

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam') is proud to announce that its smartphone fantasy RPG Valkyrie Connect will be holding a collaboration event with popular anime Evangelion.

The event begins March 6th. Players can get special new versions of popular Evangelion characters such as Shinji, Asuka, and Rei to add to their collections of heroes and use them to take on limited-time events, such as a battle with the Valkyrie Connect villain Surtr, who has been transformed into something resembling a titular Evangelion. Players can also enjoy an all-original story featuring the main casts of Valkyrie Connect and Evangelion joining forces to battle a great calamity.

Players can also receive powerful items, including a special costume, just by logging in, making this an event no player of Valkyrie Connect will want to miss!

Event Availability: 2019/3/6 (Wed.) 08:00 UTC -2019/3/26 (Tue.) 06:00 UTC

▼Exclusive Characters

Five Popular Characters Appear in a Special Summon and Rei is Free in the Event!

The popular Shinji, Asuka, Kaworu, Mari, and Misato appear as powerful heroes in a special limited-time summon that players will not want to miss. Additionally, the iconic Rei can be earned for free simply by playing the event!

Availability: 2019/3/6 (Wed.) 08:00 UTC -2019/3/26 (Tue.) 06:00 UTC

About Rebuild of Evangelion

Rebuild of Evangelion, a series of films based on the world-renowned Japanese animation series, began in 2007. The most recent film, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo (part 3 of 4), was released in November of 2012. This film grossed 5.2 billion yen (roughly 49.5 million USD) and exceeded 3.8 million viewers. The final film is highly anticipated and currently in production.

About Valkyrie Connect

Valkyrie Connect is a high fantasy RPG that combines Norse mythology with a unique Japanese anime flavor. In the game, players assemble a collection of heroes, villains, gods and more to fight in full 3D real-time battles. The co-op 'Connect Battles' are the game's signature feature, and require players to fight alongside one another in real time to take down massive bosses. With a simple battle system perfect for mobile devices, complex party composition, and excellently written characters, Valkyrie Connect is one of the premier RPGs for mobile devices.

Created by the all-star team that made Ateam's hit Unison League, Valkyrie Connect rocketed up the Japanese sales charts shortly after release and was chosen as one of Google Play's top games of 2016 in Japan.

[App Details]

Title: Valkyrie Connect

Supported operating systems and devices: iOS 8.0 or later recommended, devices that come with Android™ 4.2 or later (excluding some devices)

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

