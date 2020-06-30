Ateam : Collaboration Event with Popular Anime Series One-Punch Man Begins in Fantasy RPG …

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam') is proud to announce that Valkyrie Connect, the hit RPG downloaded over 20 million times around the world, has begun a collaboration event with the hit anime series One-Punch Man. This special event is being held simultaneously around the world, a first for Valkyrie Connect.

Event Availability: 6/30/2020 08:00 - 7/21/2020 06:00 UTC

Players who log in during the event will receive the 'Hellish Blizzard's Coat' and 'Saitama's Hero Cape' Gear, up to 1,500 Diamonds, and other in-game items.

The collaboration event-exclusive characters 'Saitama', 'Genos', 'Hellish Blizzard' and 'Garou' appear at the maximum rarity of 5★ in a special Summon event. These characters have special effects that will make them excel in the event, and with one collab character guaranteed every third summon, players will not want to miss this chance.

By earning Coins in the event, players will be able to play the 'One Punch Man Cards' where they can earn exclusive rewards, including the collab character 'Speed-o'-Sound-Sonic'.

In celebration of the simultaneous worldwide collab, we are holding a special campaign on all of Valkyrie Connect's social media accounts around the world. All players will receive an amount of in-game Stamina and Diamonds based on the number of likes, shares, and retweets all of our accounts receive. See the campaign posts for complete details.

Campaign Availability: Until 2020/7/5 06:00 UTC

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of 'special' training, he

became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch.. The only thought going through his mind is, ' Having overwhelming strength is pretty boring. .' A new enemy appears before this hero today. Will this be the day that he faces an actual challenge?!

©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

The anime is based on the popular manga series One Punch Man, which has sold over 21 million copies.

Original Author: ONE

Manga Series Author: Yusuke Murata

Valkyrie Connect is a high fantasy RPG that combines Norse mythology with a unique Japanese anime flavor. In the game, players assemble a collection of heroes, villains, gods and more to fight in full 3D real-time battles. The co-op 'Connect Battles' are the game's signature feature, and require players to fight alongside one another in real time to take down massive bosses. With a simple battle system perfect for mobile devices, complex party composition, and excellently written characters, Valkyrie Connect is one of the premier RPGs for mobile devices.

Created by the all-star team that made Ateam's hit Unison League, Valkyrie Connect rocketed up the Japanese sales charts shortly after release and was chosen as one of Google Play's top games of 2016 in Japan.

Title: Valkyrie Connect

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Supported Operating Systems:

[App Store] iOS 8 and higher

[Google Play/Amazon Appstore] Android 4.2 and higher (excluding certain devices)

[Steam] Windows 10 (64-bit)

