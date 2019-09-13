Ateam : FY2019 Consolidated Financial Results (Japan GAAP)

.....................................................................................................................................................1
....................................................................................1
...........................................................................5
.........................7
................................................................................................................................................................................7
..........................................................................................................................................................13
..........................................................................................................................................................................15
........................................................................................................15
.....................................................................................16
...............................................................................................................................................16
..............................18
...................................................................................................................................18
.......................................................................................................19
...................................................................................................................20
......................................................................................................24
.....................................................................................................................26
....................................................................................................................................26
.............................................................................................................................................................26
............................................................................................................................................................29
.............................................................................................................................................30
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.