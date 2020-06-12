Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Ateam Inc.    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/11
785 JPY   -3.21%
04:38aATEAM : FY2020 Q3 Ateam Business Report
PU
06/09ATEAM INC. : quaterly earnings release
06/03ATEAM : Collaboration Event with VALKYRIE ANATOMIA -The Origin- Begins in Fantasy RPG Valk…
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ateam : FY2020 Q3 Ateam Business Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:38am EDT

■ ■

■ ■

■ ■ ■

■ ■

■ ■

■ ■

■ ■

MOBILE APPS

WEB SERVICES

*

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATEAM INC.
04:38aATEAM : FY2020 Q3 Ateam Business Report
PU
06/09ATEAM INC. : quaterly earnings release
06/03ATEAM : Collaboration Event with VALKYRIE ANATOMIA -The Origin- Begins in Fantas..
PU
04/27ATEAM : Collaboration Event with Popular Anime Evangelion Begins in Fantasy RPG ..
PU
04/03ATEAM : Global Version of Fantasy RPG Valkyrie Connect Now Available on Steam! F..
PU
03/16UNISON LEAGUE'S COLLABORATION WITH P : W…
PU
03/12ATEAM : Collaboration Event with Popular Anime Series FAIRY TAIL Begins in Fanta..
PU
01/23ATEAM : Unison League's 4th Collaboration With Popular Anime Evangelion Begins! ..
PU
2019ATEAM : Q&A Summary for FY2020 Q1 Results Briefing
PU
2019ATEAM : Unison League Collaboration With Popular TV Anime YuYu Hakusho Begins! T..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 37 151 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2019 1 473 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net cash 2019 6 713 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
Yield 2019 1,43%
Capitalization 15 349 M 144 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 046
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart ATEAM INC.
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 785,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yukimasa Nakauchi Director & General Manager-Entertainment Business
Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director
Hiroyuki Kumazawa Director & General Manager-Lifestyle Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATEAM INC.-28.51%144
SNAP INC.20.70%28 490
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.37.19%5 754
GRUBHUB INC.27.04%5 682
MOMO INC.-42.39%4 028
DENA CO., LTD.-17.44%1 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group