Ateam : FY2020 Q3 Ateam Business Report

Financials JPY USD Sales 2019 37 151 M 346 M 346 M Net income 2019 1 473 M 13,7 M 13,7 M Net cash 2019 6 713 M 62,6 M 62,6 M P/E ratio 2019 14,9x Yield 2019 1,43% Capitalization 15 349 M 144 M 143 M EV / Sales 2018 1,06x EV / Sales 2019 0,41x Nbr of Employees 1 046 Free-Float 60,8% Managers Name Title Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting Yukimasa Nakauchi Director & General Manager-Entertainment Business Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director Hiroyuki Kumazawa Director & General Manager-Lifestyle Support Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ATEAM INC. -28.51% 144 SNAP INC. 20.70% 28 490 ANGI HOMESERVICES INC. 37.19% 5 754 GRUBHUB INC. 27.04% 5 682 MOMO INC. -42.39% 4 028 DENA CO., LTD. -17.44% 1 398