Ateam : FY2020 Q3 Ateam Business Report
06/12/2020 | 04:38am EDT
|Sales 2019
37 151 M
346 M
346 M
|Net income 2019
1 473 M
13,7 M
13,7 M
|Net cash 2019
6 713 M
62,6 M
62,6 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|14,9x
|Yield 2019
|1,43%
|Capitalization
|
15 349 M
144 M
143 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|1,06x
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 046
|Free-Float
|60,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|
|Average target price
|
|Last Close Price
|
785,00
|Spread / Highest target
|
-
|Spread / Average Target
|
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-