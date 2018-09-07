Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ateam Inc    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC (3662)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ateam : Notice of Election of Director Candidates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:17am CEST

The following English translation is for reference purposes only, as it was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese and is qualified in its entirety by the original Japanese version submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Please refer to the Japanese version in the event of any discrepancy between the English and Japanese versions.

The following English translation is for reference purposes only, as it was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese and is qualified in its entirety by the original Japanese version submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Please refer to the Japanese version in the event of any discrepancy between the English and Japanese versions.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATEAM INC
08:17aATEAM : Notice of Election of Director Candidates
PU
07/27ATEAM INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/19ATEAM : Global Real-Time Guild Battle RPG “War of Legions” 5th Year ..
PU
07/17ATEAM : Notice Concerning Appointment of Corporate Officer
PU
07/05ATEAM : Unison League Collaboration with Concert Tour “HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 2..
PU
07/04ATEAM : Collaboration with Popular Japanese Anime Puella Magi Madoka Magica in H..
PU
06/05ATEAM INC : quaterly earnings release
05/31ATEAM : Unison League Collaboration with Popular TV anime The Seven Deadly Sins ..
PU
05/07ATEAM : “Evangelion” Collaboration Event Begins in High Fantasy RPG ..
PU
03/06ATEAM INC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Chart ATEAM INC
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yukimasa Nakauchi Director & General Manager-Entertainment Business
Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director
Hiroyuki Kumazawa Director & General Manager-Lifestyle Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATEAM INC-23.94%370
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.58%132 972
ACCENTURE10.63%114 246
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.85%112 059
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.68%63 877
VMWARE, INC.22.75%62 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.