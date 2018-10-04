Ateam : Unison League Collaboration with Popular TV Anime FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD begins!

Log in
10/04/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam') has teamed up with popular Japanese anime TV series FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD to bring exciting new content for a collaboration event in their iOS/Android™ real-time action RPG Unison League, which has achieved more than 9.5 million downloads globally (excluding some countries).

Team Up with 'Edward Elric', 'Alphonse Elric', and Other Characters
from the Iconic Anime to Take on Homunculi!

The Fullmetal Alchemist 'Edward Elric' and The Flame Alchemist 'Roy Mustang', along with a whole host of characters
from the popular anime series FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD, join the world of Unison League for this exciting tie-up.
Collaboration-exclusive 'Elric Brothers & The Philosopher's Stone' Quests that feature an original story for both fans of FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD and Unison League to relish are now playable. Other Quests such as 'Threat of the Homunculus' in which you pit your strength against the artificially created human (Homunculus) 'Lust' are also available along with lots of other exciting content for players to sink their teeth into.

«Collaboration Event Outline»
Collaboration Schedule: 10/4 (Thu.) 5:00 a.m. - 10/25 (Thu.) 1:59 a.m. Unison Time, 2018

About the TV Anime 'FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD'

'FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD' is an anime series adapted from the popular manga 'Fullmetal Alchemist' which was produced by Hiromu Arakawa and featured in the 'Monthly Shonen Gangan' publication. In the story brothers Edward and Alphone Elric lose their mother at a very young age and in the hopes of bringing her back to life, they attempt Alchemy. However, human transmutation is a taboo and their efforts end in failure. Edward loses his left leg and Alphonse's body is completely obliterated. In a last ditch attempt to keep his brother alive, Edward sacrifices his right arm to bring Al's soul back and houses in a suit of armor, but the cost of doing so is extremely high. In order to get back everything they've lost, Edward and Alphonse embark on an adventure to find the fabled Philosopher's Stone that is said to hold great power. Edward, whose right arm and left leg are now prosthetics known as automail, is given the moniker 'Fullmetal Alchemist'…

©Hiromu Arakawa/FA Project

About Unison League

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later. Since then, additional language support for French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, simplified Chinese, and Korean has also been added. In the game, players cooperate with their friends to unleash powerful special attacks and take part in heated real-time battles to earn new weapons and equipment to gear up their characters. The cool, stylish characters and world setting add depth and flair to the title.

[APP DETAILS]
Title: Unison League

Supported devices:
iPhone 4s or later, iOS 7.0 or higher recommended
Devices that come standard with Android™ 4.0 or later (excluding some devices)

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

iTunes App Store
Google Play
Amazon App Store
Official Unison League Website
Facebook Page
Opening Movie

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.
*All company and product names herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
*Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 12:42:10 UTC
