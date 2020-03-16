Log in
Unison League's Collaboration With Popular TV Anime The Seven Deadly Sins: W…

03/16/2020 | 05:32am EDT

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam') has teamed up with The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, the latest addition in the series of the popular Japanese anime, to bring exciting new content in an event in their iOS/Android™ real-time action RPG Unison League, which has achieved more than 10 million downloads globally (excluding some countries).

In 'Demon King's Proxy' Quests [Demon King's Powers] Zeldris, the younger brother of Meliodas, appears as a powerful enemy. Defeat Zeldris to obtain Prestige, and once you have enough Prestige racked up, bag yourself [Ten Commandments] Meliodas [Assault] who is 39 Cost when Reforged to UR. In Collab Spawns, popular characters have been paired up and appear as [3000 Years Ago] Meliodas & Elizabeth and [Promise] King & Diane. When characters Meliodas (voiced acted by Yuki Kaji) and Elizabeth (voice acted by Sora Amamiya) activate their skills, they will call out popular lines from the series.

«Collaboration Schedule»
Schedule: Ends 2020/3/30 (Mon.) 1:59 a.m. Unison Time
Collaboration Campaign Site

▼Some of the Collab-Exclusive Characters ▼Some of the Collab-Exclusive Weapons ▼'Airi x Hawk' Giveaway for All Players!

All players that log in to Unison League during the collaboration will receive UR character 'Airi x Hawk'. Gems and other items will be awarded based on the number of days you log in consecutively.
*UR 'Airi x Hawk' can only be claimed once per player.

▼Collab Exclusive 'Holy War of 3000 Years Ago' Quests! Take On [Ten Commandments] Gowther!

Clear these Quests in which [Ten Commandments] Gowther appears as the boss to earn Prestige and Collab Box Spawn Tickets. Obtain collaboration character 'Airi x Hawk', collaboration Gear '3000 Years Ago Meliodas's Outfit' and 'Meliodas Head Ornament', and tons of other exclusive items from Collab Box Spawns.

▼Collab Exclusive 'Demon Clan Annihilation' Quests! Collect Demonic Crests to Get 'Derieri' Summoning Scrolls!

Clear these Quests in which [Ten Commandments] Gloxinia appears as the boss to earn Prestige and Demonic Crests. Demonic Crests can be exchanged for awesome rewards such as collaboration character 'Derieri' Summoning Scrolls, collaboration-exclusive Furniture 'Goddess Elizabeth Plushie', and [Ten Commandments] Meliodas Plushie. The collaboration character [Ten Commandments] Derieri can also be obtained when you stack up a set amount of Prestige.

▼Collab Exclusive 'Demon King's Proxy' Quests Under Way! Gather Prestige & Obtain [Ten Commandments] Meliodas [Assault]!

Zeldris, younger brother of Meliodas who is one of the members of The Ten Commandments, appears as the boss in these limited-time 'Demon King's Proxy' Quests. Zeldris's appearance and attacking patterns change as his HP is reduced culminating in him unleashing powerful skills. Cooperate with up to eight other players to defeat the boss and earn tons of Prestige. Obtain [Ten Commandments] Meliodas [Assault] who is 39 Cost after being Reforged, returned character [Eternal Love] Ban and Elaine, and other rewards from Ranking Rewards based on the total amount of Prestige you gather.
*'Demon King's Proxy' Quests are only available at specific times.

▼FREE Collab Spawn Every Day! One Collab UR Guaranteed Spawn Also Available!

In Collab Spawns, popular characters have been paired up and appear as [3000 Years Ago] Meliodas & Elizabeth and [Promise] King & Diane. Collaboration-exclusive weapons and DEF Gear are also available in these Spawns. Also, a Collab Spawn that can be drawn FREE once a day and a one-time-only Spawn that guarantees one UR collaboration Gear piece are now open.

We hope you will enjoy this collaboration. Going forward, we will continue to make updates and add additional features to provide the best Unison League experience.

■About The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods TV Anime Series

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is the latest addition to the super popular anime series The Seven Deadly Sins which featured in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and in total has sold more than 30 million copies. The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods premiered in October 2019 and was broadcast on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo.
In The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods heated battles with the Ten Commandments play out, the connection between Meliodas and Elizabeth is explored, and secrets of the world are revealed.

■The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods Official Website:
https://www.7-taizai.net/

Copyright notice: (c)Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods Production Committee,TX

■Unison League

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later. In the game, players cooperate with their friends to unleash powerful special attacks and take part in heated real-time battles to earn new weapons and equipment to gear up their characters. The cool, stylish characters and world setting add depth and flair to the title.

[APP DETAILS]
Title: Unison League
Supported devices: iPhone 4s or later, iOS 6.0 or higher recommended. Devices that come standard with Android™ 4.0 or later (excluding some devices)
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
iTunes App Store
Google Play
Amazon App Store
Official Unison League Website
Opening Movie
Facebook Page
YouTube Channel

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.
*All company and product names herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
*Pictures are just images of the final product *Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:31:08 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group