Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ateme    ATEME   FR0011992700

ATEME (ATEME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/09
11.5 EUR   +3.23%
2018ATEME SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018ATEME SA : annual earnings release
2017ATEME SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ATEME : ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:19pm EST
ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2019 (09/01/2019 18:00)

ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2019. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
2018 Annual Revenues
2018 Year-End Results
2019 First Quarter Revenues
Annual Shareholders Meeting
2019 Half-Year Revenues
  • Thursday, September 26, 2019
2019 Half-Year Results
  • Tuesday, November 5, 2019
2019 Third Quarter Revenues

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forums, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo and Singapore. With a commercial presence in 14 countries, ATEME is 260 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2017 ATEME served close to 350 clients worldwide, generated 30% of year on year growth with revenues of €48.6 million, 91% of which was from overseas, and 8% net profit.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO 		Caroline Lesage
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
ateme@actus.fr 		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr

Disclaimer

ATEME SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATEME
12:19pATEME : Announces its financial calendar for 2019
PU
12:05pATEME : Ateme announces its financial calendar for 2019
AN
01/07ATEME : Ateme appoints remi beaudouin as chief strategy officer
AN
01/07ATEME : Appoints remi beaudouin as chief strategy officer
PU
01/04ATEME : Annual liquidity contract statement of ateme
AN
01/04ATEME : Annual liquidity contract statement of ateme
PU
2018ATEME : Telia Selects ATEME to Power its Next Generation OTT Offering in Estonia
PU
2018ATEME SOLUTIONS ENABLE SKY RACING HD : Higher Video Quality at Lower Latency; In..
PU
2018ATEME : Enables VSTV K+ to Maximize Bandwidth Savings and Revenue
PU
2018ATEME : Third quarter revenues 2018
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 57,2 M
EBIT 2018 3,15 M
Net income 2018 2,95 M
Debt 2018 1,80 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,09
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 104 M
Chart ATEME
Duration : Period :
Ateme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,8 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Artières Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Soueidi Chief Operating Officer
Fabrice Sana Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Larbier Chief Technology Officer
Thierry Marre Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATEME1.64%119
CISCO SYSTEMS0.53%194 271
QUALCOMM-0.83%68 414
NOKIA OYJ4.57%33 973
ERICSSON1.33%29 034
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS3.89%18 986
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.