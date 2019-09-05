ATEME : Debuts New and Upgraded Solutions at IBC2019 to Support Changing Media Landscape

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, September 5th 2019 - ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, will be demonstrating its latest innovations at this year's IBC Show, including its new TITAN Playout solution, to highlight its ongoing support for content providers, service providers and new media as they enter a new era of broadcasting..

Visitors to ATEME's booth (Hall 1. D71) will be able to find out more about TITAN Playout, which is the ideal answer to the growing demand for tailored video content: enabling both the origination of 24/7 linear TV channels and the easy creation of popup channels for short-term events or personalized programming on D2C/OTT services.

Additionally, ATEME will demonstrate its latest video quality improvements across all codecs and major latency reductions, as well as:

the latest additions to its feature-rich TITAN modular family and how it helps customers to migrate to full-IP workflows thanks to high-density SMPTE 2022-5/6 and SMPTE 2110;

its Content Adaptive Encoding set of tools built on Machine Learning algorithms which allow service providers and pure OTT players to reduce bitrate, and so CDN costs, by up to 50% with the same video quality;

ATEME's linear/file full microservices converged headend running live on the booth from hybrid cloud and covering all use cases for delivery to any screen, up to and including UHD, HEVC, Dolby AC-4 and DASH for 5G;

its AMS application, which offers new views like service management and a scheduler for ad insertion/blackout used by content and service providers to monetize their channels' line-up;

an end-to-end AV1 processing chain based on TITAN for encoding and decoding using Broadcom's BCM72180 AV1 set-top box prepping a new era for OTT services;

its 'Future Zone' which will display 8K streams encoded in various use cases by TITAN and how it has a key role in upcoming standards like VVC and AV2 to make this new end-user experience a success.

After months of live trials using the award-winning Kyrion and TITAN solutions, ATEME will also showcase how BISS-CA, the EBU's open, interoperable and secured standard, allows broadcasters to secure high-value content in contribution and distribution to combat streaming privacy.

Remi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer, ATEME said: 'We'll be exhibiting a number of exciting developments at this year's IBC, including our new product, TITAN Playout. Ahead of the event, we will also be making our latest white paper 'The Single Critical Factor for High-Quality Streaming, Now and Forever '' available to download which will explain how our technology allows those in the broadcast industry to go beyond the classic cost vs quality debate to enable a simpler and more fundamental concept: value.'

Visitors can also hear Remi discuss the role of agile cloud, advanced networks and smart edge in delivering intelligent visual experiences during Intel's Visual Cloud Conference (September 13th, 15:30-16:15, Rai's E102). ATEME's Mickaël Raulet, Head of Research & Innovation will also talk during ''Ultra HD Encoding Workshop'' panel Ultra HD Forum IBC Masterclass 2019 (September 14th, 11:15-12:15, Rai's Emerald Room) and present the ''Advances in Hybrid Delivery'' at IABM Future Trends Theatre (September 14th, 17:30-17:45, The Future Zone, outside Hall 8).

About ATEME:

ATEME (PARIS: ATEME), Transforming Video Delivery. ATEME is a global leader in VVC, AV1, HEVC, H.264, MPEG-2 video compression solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT. More information is available at www.ateme.com .

Follow us on Twitter: @ateme_tweets and LinkedIn

ATEME Press Contact:

Dorota Bouskela

ATEME Corporate Marketing

T: +33 169-358-988

E: press@ateme.com