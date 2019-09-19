Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ateme    ATEME   FR0011992700

ATEME

(ATEME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ATEME : Enables Full-IP Workflow & Multi-screen Services at NPC Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 11:12am EDT

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, SYDNEY September 19th 2019 - ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announced today that NPC Media, Managed Services Operator and joint venture between Nine Entertainment Co. and Seven West Media, has implemented ATEME's TITAN solution to offer Main Screen DTT and TV everywhere OTT channels in SD and HD to viewers across Australia.

ATEME provided NPC Media with a full-IP enabled solution, which includes the software-based TITAN Live, TITAN Mux, and ATEME Management System (AMS). The provided solution makes workflows simple, efficient and scalable while providing NPC Media with the following benefits:

  • Superior Bandwidth Efficiency: the deployed solution allows high Video Quality at low bitrates enabling NPC to maximise DTT end-user experiences and increase OTT customer reach
  • Future-Proof Solution: the software-only approach leverages ATEME's continuous research and innovation in video quality, allowing for evolution as new video standards are adopted by the industry
  • Full-IP Workflow Lowering OPEX and CAPEX: NPC utilises ATEME's advanced capabilities and high density SMPTE 2022-6 inputs to optimise its workflow
  • Partnership approach: ATEME will continuously support NPC in its holistic digital transformation to sustain its leadership in the Australian market

'NPC has developed a flexible and efficient, fully IP solution, servicing multiple customers and their specific needs. ATEME, for example, has enabled us to efficiently integrate Broadcast and OTT requirements, supporting the needs for quality, localisation and targeted audience delivery - key to our clients' success,' said Chris Howe, GM Commercial and Technical, NPC Media.

'ATEME's unparalleled technical solution and strong local presence has enabled us to meet the challenges associated with this landmark project. Kudos to the team at NPC Media and the technical team at ATEME Australia for the achievement. We are excited to continue the journey with NPC as the platform grows,' said Will Munkara-Kerr, ATEME's country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

About ATEME:

ATEME (PARIS: ATEME), Transforming Video Delivery. ATEME is a global leader in VVC, AV1, HEVC, H.264, MPEG-2 video compression solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT. More information is available at www.ateme.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @ateme_tweets and LinkedIn

ATEME Press Contact:

Dorota Bouskela
ATEME Corporate Marketing

T: +33 169-358-988
E: press@ateme.com

Disclaimer

ATEME SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 15:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATEME
11:12aATEME : Enables Full-IP Workflow & Multi-screen Services at NPC Media
PU
09/05ATEME : Debuts New and Upgraded Solutions at IBC2019 to Support Changing Media L..
PU
09/03ATEME : Ateme launches titan playout for dynamic channel origination, virtual pr..
AN
09/03ATEME : Launches TITAN Playout for Dynamic Channel Origination, Virtual Programm..
PU
07/18FIRST HALF 2019 REVENUES : +29% (+24% at constant exchange rates)
PU
07/18ATEME : FIRST HALF 2019 REVENUES: +29% (+24% at constant exchange rates)
AN
07/18ATEME : Partners with Eurovision Services to Trial Watermarking Solution at Inte..
PU
07/03ATEME : Half yearly report on liquidity contract
AQ
07/02ATEME : Half yearly report on liquidity contract
AN
06/11ATEME : ENMA Taps ATEME for the Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 Soccer Tournament
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 67,6 M
EBIT 2019 5,53 M
Net income 2019 5,30 M
Finance 2019 2,20 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 120 M
Chart ATEME
Duration : Period :
Ateme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,73  €
Last Close Price 11,52  €
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Artières Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Soueidi Chief Operating Officer
Fabrice Sana Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Larbier Chief Technology Officer
Thierry Marre Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATEME5.11%133
CISCO SYSTEMS13.87%209 463
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD23.90%40 217
NOKIA OYJ-8.28%28 732
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.44%28 060
ERICSSON AB0.03%27 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group