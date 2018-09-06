ATEME : TITAN Increases Kroton Educacional’s E-Learning Services Reach at Lower Costs

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, September 06 2018 - ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT announced today that Brazil-based KrotonEducacional, one of the largest private educational organizations worldwide, has successfully deployed its TITAN and AMS solution to expand cost-effective, combined IPTV and OTT services.

The TITAN solution is used to broadcast live educational courses and training lessons to more than 1,200 reception sites. In addition to the live broadcasting, the TITAN solution can also be used for content generation from the distance learning center (NED) to Kroton Teleports.

Further to bandwidth efficiency, to the highest video quality at the lower bitrates, ATEME's solution enables HEVC HD channels and provides Kroton with the following benefits:

High quality video transmission: The deployed solution allows Kroton to utilize the Internet and unmanaged IP networks to carry the content without having to compromise on video quality

Easy operations: TITAN pure software solution simplifies integration and leverages customer current infrastructure thanks to hardware abstraction and operational simplicity

Risk free deployment: The deployed platform is a software-only solution allowing evolutions as per Industry new video standards

'Our ambition is to be the most digital and innovative educational company in the world', said Roberto Stecca - Engineer Coordinator for Kroton. 'ATEME's solution enables us to meet this challenge with combined IPTV and OTT services and delivers educational content on a variety of platforms and devices, quickly and securely, without effecting nor sacrificing quality of service and efficiency.'

'We're thrilled to be working with Kroton on this project and to add an e-learning company to our portfolio', said Bruno Targino, Sales Director for ATEME. 'Adopting ATEME's solution, will enable Kroton to develop the most modern and innovative technological platform for education with minimum investment.'

About Kroton:

Kroton Educacional is one of the largest private educational organizations in Brazil and worldwide, with a trajectory of over 50 years rendering services in the Primary & Secondary education segment and over 15 years in Postsecondary Education.

About ATEME:

ATEME (PARIS: ATEME), Transforming Video Delivery. ATEME is a global leader in AV1, HEVC, H264, MPEG2 video compression solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT. More information is available at www.ateme.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ateme_tweets and LinkedIn

