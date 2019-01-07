Ateme : ATEME APPOINTS REMI BEAUDOUIN AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Paris, January 7, 2019 - ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the promotion of Remi Beaudouin to Chief Strategy Officer.

Reporting to Michel Artières, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Beaudouin will lead the Corporate's global strategic and marketing initiatives. He will assist ATEME in keeping the pace in solutions and engagement model innovations. Leveraging the company recognized core expertise in video compression, he will develop key strategic partnerships, expand the portfolio of video delivery solutions beyond the existing Kyrion and TITAN solutions that enabled the company to sustain 25%+ CAGR over the past decade, and keep disrupting the market with new concepts based on hybrid on premises and cloud technologies.

“Remi has been instrumental to ATEME success since he took the leadership of our product marketing in 2011” said Mr. Artières. “I have been impressed by his relentless energy and his ability to learn, understand, analyze, and formulate a strategy over any new topic in record timing.”

“Since its inception, ATEME has always been a front runner in video expertise and continuous innovation” said Mr. Beaudouin. ''I am very thrilled to support the company's vision: Helping Content Providers and Service Providers transform their video operations in the IP Era and connect with the broadest audience in the most efficient way. We have an exciting future ahead of us.''

Most recently, Mr. Beaudouin served as VP Marketing at ATEME, that he joined since September 2005. In this position, he built a great marketing team with a combination of home grown talents and recognized industry experts. He and his team have coordinated with ATEME R&D to deliver market winning solutions Kyrion and TITAN.





About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forums, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo and Singapore. With a commercial presence in 14 countries, ATEME is 260 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2017 ATEME served close to 350 clients worldwide, generated 30% of year on year growth with revenues of €48.6 million, 91% of which was from overseas, and 8% net profit.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B





ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Caroline Lesage

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr





DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of ATEME, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning ATEME's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding ATEMEs' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

ATEME expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56529-ateme-appoints-remi-beaudouin-as-chief-strategy-officer.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews