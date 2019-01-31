Ateme : FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UP 18 % AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

More favourable product mix in the second half

Seventh consecutive year of growth

Revenue in € thousands 2017 2018 Variation Fourth Quarter 16,554 18,086 +9.3% Full Year 48,599 56,491 +16.2% at constant €/$ exchange rate 48,599 57,385 +18.1%

The statements are currently being audited.

Paris, January 31, 2019 - ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery, posted revenues of €18.1 million for the Fourth Quarter of 2018, up 9.3% on the same period in 2017.

Total revenues for the year to December 31 2018 stood at €56.5 million, up 16.2% versus 2017 and by 18.1% at constant exchange rates, marking ATEME's seventh consecutive year of topline growth.



Revenue breakdown by region

Revenue in € thousands 2017 2018 Variation EMEA 18,593 20,621 +10.9% USA / Canada 15,700 18,527 +18.0% Asia Pacific 6,311 10,743 +70.2% Latin America 7,995 6,600 -17.4% TOTAL 48,599 56,491 +16.2%

Revenue in the EMEA region stood at €20.6 million, up 10.9%.

The USA/Canada delivered further healthy growth of 18.0% with revenues of €18.5 million. At constant currency, revenues were up 21.2%.

Asia-Pacific overtook Latin America to become the group's third region thanks to a 70.2% increase in revenues to €10.7 million. At constant currency, revenues were up 73.4%.

Latin America revenues declined 17.4% to €6.6 million after an exceptional rise of 90% in 2017. At constant currency, revenues were down 14.4%.

As expected, the Second Half of the year delivered a more favorable product mix than the First, confirming the rebound in TITAN software sales, paving the way for a recovery in the gross margin.



ATEME Chairman and CEO, Michel Artières, said: “We delivered a robust revenue performance in 2018. The product mix improvement started in the Third Quarter was confirmed in the Fourth, and should lead to a better gross margin for the year as a whole than in the First Half.

We start 2019 with a strong backlog, underpinning our expectation of growth in all regions. We continue to focus on developing sustainable partnerships with our strategic clients, backed by multi-year contracts leading to increasing predictability in topline growth.”







Next publication:

March 28th, 2019: Full Year 2018 results







About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forums, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo and Singapore. With a commercial presence in 18 countries, ATEME is 260 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2018 ATEME served close to 400 clients worldwide, with revenues of €56.5 million, 93% of which was from overseas.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C







ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Caroline Lesage

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr







DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of ATEME, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning ATEME's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding ATEMEs' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

ATEME expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- Information on annual revenues Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56946-ateme_12_months_revenues_2018_31.01.2019_vdef_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews