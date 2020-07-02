Ateme : HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :
12,625 shares
€ 76,516.30
Number of executions on buy side on semester : 171
Number of executions on sell side on semester : 121
Traded volume on buy side on semester : 15,429 shares for € 174,129.82
Traded volume on sell side on semester : 16,279 shares for € 188,331.86
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
13,475 shares
€ 62,343.03
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
o0o
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
444
51,949
617,218.01
428
54,833
664,887.53
02/01/2020
2
19
212.99
9
1,001
11,511.50
03/01/2020
4
600
6,630.00
1
311
3,514.30
06/01/2020
5
600
6,702.00
-
-
-
07/01/2020
7
600
6,666.00
-
-
-
08/01/2020
14
823
9,036.54
3
202
2,242.20
09/01/2020
2
201
2,211.00
1
1
11.08
10/01/2020
1
200
2,200.00
6
863
9,717.38
13/01/2020
4
549
6,044.49
2
200
2,240.00
14/01/2020
3
200
2,206.00
-
-
-
15/01/2020
5
201
2,211.00
2
301
3,341.10
16/01/2020
3
221
2,413.32
3
201
2,211.00
17/01/2020
4
425
4,653.75
2
300
3,330.00
20/01/2020
2
277
3,013.76
-
-
-
21/01/2020
6
804
8,626.92
-
-
-
23/01/2020
6
501
5,370.72
1
1
10.76
24/01/2020
-
-
-
2
300
3,240.00
28/01/2020
-
-
-
3
900
9,855.00
29/01/2020
-
-
-
11
2,436
27,502.44
31/01/2020
4
601
6,761.25
11
1,576
18,454.96
03/02/2020
-
-
-
22
1,566
19,809.90
04/02/2020
-
-
-
10
1,000
13,340.00
06/02/2020
1
500
6,700.00
1
500
6,750.00
07/02/2020
3
500
6,700.00
2
1,000
13,650.00
11/02/2020
2
500
6,750.00
2
500
6,850.00
12/02/2020
7
500
6,750.00
-
-
-
13/02/2020
2
1,000
13,350.00
1
144
1,949.76
14/02/2020
2
500
6,700.00
9
1,856
25,278.72
17/02/2020
6
1,828
24,422.08
-
-
-
18/02/2020
4
221
2,981.29
-
-
-
19/02/2020
1
1
13.40
18
3,100
43,183.00
21/02/2020
1
50
710.00
3
500
7,150.00
24/02/2020
13
2,800
38,416.00
-
-
-
25/02/2020
3
700
8,988.00
4
800
10,640.00
26/02/2020
8
557
7,135.17
1
1
13.00
27/02/2020
2
400
5,100.00
1
200
2,600.00
28/02/2020
1
44
554.40
-
-
-
02/03/2020
11
2,101
26,094.42
8
750
9,795.00
03/03/2020
-
-
-
5
600
7,650.00
04/03/2020
-
-
-
2
600
7,650.00
05/03/2020
8
1,300
15,899.00
3
600
7,608.00
06/03/2020
8
900
10,746.00
-
-
-
09/03/2020
13
1,899
20,775.06
-
-
-
10/03/2020
4
879
9,475.62
3
500
5,720.00
11/03/2020
3
521
5,543.44
-
-
-
12/03/2020
11
1,700
17,119.00
-
-
-
13/03/2020
5
600
6,042.00
5
545
5,569.90
16/03/2020
8
1,300
12,168.00
-
-
-
17/03/2020
1
1
8.32
6
401
3,336.32
18/03/2020
1
1
8.22
4
878
7,594.70
19/03/2020
4
318
2,763.42
1
200
1,800.00
20/03/2020
1
200
1,800.00
10
1,100
10,483.00
23/03/2020
5
500
4,640.00
-
-
-
24/03/2020
-
-
-
8
1,150
11,316.00
25/03/2020
-
-
-
5
400
4,120.00
26/03/2020
2
450
4,464.00
8
600
6,090.00
27/03/2020
-
-
-
8
1,555
16,529.65
30/03/2020
1
1
10.82
8
1,001
11,261.25
31/03/2020
2
100
1,060.00
4
400
4,368.00
01/04/2020
6
386
4,095.46
4
1,700
18,547.00
02/04/2020
4
400
4,420.00
6
791
9,175.60
03/04/2020
-
-
-
2
176
2,076.80
06/04/2020
1
200
2,400.00
13
1,233
14,919.30
07/04/2020
2
200
2,400.00
3
200
2,480.00
08/04/2020
-
-
-
3
200
2,480.00
09/04/2020
1
87
1,044.00
-
-
-
14/04/2020
13
913
10,554.28
7
918
11,383.20
15/04/2020
1
200
2,460.00
2
182
2,293.20
16/04/2020
2
200
2,440.00
-
-
-
17/04/2020
1
1
12.40
13
959
12,438.23
20/04/2020
-
-
-
10
1,093
14,821.08
21/04/2020
3
300
3,840.00
-
-
-
22/04/2020
1
1
12.80
1
300
3,900.00
23/04/2020
4
300
3,840.00
3
301
3,913.00
24/04/2020
3
501
6,382.74
1
1
12.98
27/04/2020
-
-
-
4
600
7,800.00
28/04/2020
7
1,100
13,816.00
-
-
-
29/04/2020
4
201
2,540.64
4
257
3,294.74
30/04/2020
10
900
11,250.00
5
418
5,333.68
04/05/2020
23
1,700
19,550.00
4
330
4,134.90
05/05/2020
1
300
3,648.00
5
850
10,557.00
06/05/2020
1
1
12.54
9
1,386
17,948.70
07/05/2020
6
900
10,926.00
-
-
-
08/05/2020
-
-
-
4
402
4,924.50
11/05/2020
13
550
6,616.50
3
298
3,647.52
12/05/2020
-
-
-
3
490
6,095.60
13/05/2020
2
201
2,412.00
4
171
2,086.20
14/05/2020
3
200
2,360.00
-
-
-
18/05/2020
3
300
3,594.00
1
3
36.90
19/05/2020
10
1,004
11,726.72
2
201
2,412.00
20/05/2020
8
798
8,961.54
1
1
11.44
22/05/2020
4
201
2,198.94
17
1,201
13,847.53
25/05/2020
6
500
6,070.00
6
863
10,563.12
26/05/2020
-
-
-
7
569
7,078.36
27/05/2020
2
400
4,856.00
-
-
-
28/05/2020
7
600
7,284.00
4
201
2,492.40
29/05/2020
-
-
-
1
100
1,250.00
01/06/2020
1
1
12.24
10
1,101
13,751.49
02/06/2020
1
400
4,960.00
-
-
-
03/06/2020
6
1,373
16,860.44
-
-
-
04/06/2020
5
628
7,517.16
-
-
-
05/06/2020
7
401
4,791.95
1
1
12.10
08/06/2020
5
600
7,062.00
4
600
7,110.00
09/06/2020
6
350
4,126.50
1
1
11.90
10/06/2020
2
300
3,570.00
2
599
7,158.05
11/06/2020
8
851
9,956.70
1
1
11.80
12/06/2020
10
801
9,115.38
7
651
7,759.92
15/06/2020
2
500
5,905.00
-
-
-
16/06/2020
4
400
4,888.00
11
1,400
17,150.00
17/06/2020
1
200
2,600.00
6
1,261
16,771.30
18/06/2020
2
302
3,874.66
-
-
-
19/06/2020
1
1
13.00
6
801
10,629.27
22/06/2020
-
-
-
1
200
2,740.00
24/06/2020
5
601
8,005.32
2
181
2,425.40
25/06/2020
-
-
-
3
400
5,420.00
26/06/2020
5
475
6,407.75
-
-
-
29/06/2020
4
525
6,966.75
-
-
-
30/06/2020
1
1
13.20
2
201
2,693.40
About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE,
actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 300 employees, including some 100 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.