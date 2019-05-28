Log in
ATEME

(ATEME)
ATEME : Launch of France TV Sport UHD 4K
PU
05/07ATEME : First quarter 2019 revenues
PU
05/07ATEME : First quarter 2019 revenues
AN
Ateme : Launch of France TV Sport UHD 4K

05/28/2019

For the 2019 Roland Garros tennis tournament, France Télévisions launch France TV Sport UHD 4K, an event channel that broadcast 24/7.

This channel, in partnership with the French Tennis, gives a free-to-air access to the best matches of the main Philippe Chatrier, thanks to 14 Ultra High Definition cameras associated to a 3D immersive sound setup.

According to Frédéric Brochard, Chief Technology Officer of France Televisions: 'this channel is the results of 9 years of intensive experiments. Roland Garros has always been a living laboratory for France Televisions and today it becomes real for the audience.'

The consumers will be given access to an outstanding picture quality, with 4 times more pixels that carry an enlarged colour range, definitely closer to the reality.
From the 26th of May to the 9th of June 2019, the audience equipped with an Ultra HD compatible receiver will be able to watch this channel with the choice of the following networks:

• Channel 81 of the Digital Terrestrial Network (in Paris area, Nantes and Toulouse)

• Channel 444 of the FRANSAT satellite network

• Channel 995 of Orange IPTV network

With more than 5 millions Ultra HD TV in France and over 1 million receiver sales every year, the Ultra High Definition becomes the future television standard. France Televisions, Orange, Eutelsat and their partners are engaged to continuously develop, support and deliver more Ultra HD contents. Frédéric Brochard adds: 'this Ultra HD channel will be used to expose the future premium sports contents of our public group, such as the 2020 Olympics'.

France Televisions would like to thank their technological partners:
Eutelsat for the transport and satellite, ATEME for the encoding of the overall signal, Fraunhofer IIS for the production and encoding of interactive and immersive with MPEG-H, Technicolor and Cobalt for the extended colour and high dynamic management of the Ultra HD video signal, and TDF for the terrestrial broadcasting.

Disclaimer

ATEME SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 09:08:05 UTC
