Atende S A : Half-year Report for H1 2019

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019
(All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise)
Polish Financial Supervision Authority
Consolidated semi-annual report PSr 2019
This report has been prepared in accordance with Articles 60(2) and 62(3) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29th, 2018 - Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757 for issuers of securities conducting manufacturing, construction, commercial or services activities.
The report for the first half of the financial year 2019 covers the period from January 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2019. It includes condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" (IAS 34), as endorsed by the European Union, in the Polish currency (PLN) and condensed financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 in the Polish currency (PLN).
Full name of the issuer: Atende Spółka Akcyjna (hereinafter "the Company", "the Issuer", "Atende")
Composition of the Company's governing and supervising bodies ..................................................................
67
3.3.
Description of the organisation of the Capital Group ....................................................................................
68
3.4.
Commentary of the Management Board concerning the Issuer's achievements in the 1st half of 2019 .................
70
3.5.
Statement of comprehensive income by quarter .........................................................................................
75
3.6.
Description of atypical factors and events which materially affect financial results achieved...............................
75
3.7.
Significant events during the period covered by the statements ....................................................................
75
3.8.
Material events after the balance sheet date ..............................................................................................
76
3.9.
Description of material risk factors and threats...........................................................................................
77
3.10.
Factors which in the Issuer's opinion will affect its financial performance over at the following quarters ..............
78
3.11.
Other information ..................................................................................................................................
79
4
Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019
(All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise)
Representations of the Management Board
Under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29th, 2018 concerning the publication of current and periodic information by issuers of securities and the conditions for deeming equivalent the information required by the provisions of the law of a non-Member State (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757) (the "Regulation"), the Company's Management Board represents that to their best knowledge:
these semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements and comparative data were drafted in accordance with applicable accounting principles binding on Atende Capital Group and they truly, fairly and clearly reflect the
asset and financial standing of the Group as well as its financial performance, and that the semi-annual report on operations of the Atende Capital Group presents a true and fair view of the Atende Capital Group's development, achievements and standing, including a description of basic threats and risks.
these semi-annual condensed separate financial statements and comparative data were drafted in accordance with applicable accounting principles binding on Company and they truly, fairly and clearly reflect the asset and financial standing of the Company as well as its financial performance, and that the semi-annual report on operations of Atende presents a true and fair view of the Atende's development, achievements and standing, including a description of basic threats and risks.
The Management Board represents that the entity authorised to review financial statements, performing the review of the semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements and semi-annual condensed separate financial statements, was selected in accordance with the law, and that the aforesaid entity and statutory auditors performing the aforesaid review have met the conditions required for issuing an impartial and independent report on the review, in accordance with applicable regulations and professional standards. Pursuant to the corporate governance rules adopted by the Management Board, on April 26th, 2019 the Supervisory Board adopted a resolution on the appointment of the statutory auditor. The appointed entity is KPMG Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k. with its registered office in Warsaw. The Supervisory Board made the above-mentioned choice with due regard for the impartiality and objectivity of the selection process as well as of the performance of the statutory auditor's tasks.
Warsaw, September 12th, 2019
Roman Szwed
Iwona Bakuła
Jacek Forysiak
Szymon Stępczak
Jacek Szczepański
President of the
Vice-President of the
Vice-President of the
Vice-President of
Vice-President of the
Management Board
Management Board
Management Board
the Management
Management Board
Board
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.