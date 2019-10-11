Atende S A : Half-year Report for H1 2019

Log in
Atende S.A. Consolidated report

for the 1st half of 2019

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019

(All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise)

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

Consolidated semi-annual report PSr 2019

This report has been prepared in accordance with Articles 60(2) and 62(3) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29th, 2018 - Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757 for issuers of securities conducting manufacturing, construction, commercial or services activities.

The report for the first half of the financial year 2019 covers the period from January 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2019. It includes condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" (IAS 34), as endorsed by the European Union, in the Polish currency (PLN) and condensed financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 in the Polish currency (PLN).

Full name of the issuer: Atende Spółka Akcyjna (hereinafter "the Company", "the Issuer", "Atende")

Registered office: plac Konesera 10a, 03-736 Warsaw

Sector according to the Warsaw Stock Exchange classification: information technology

Core business: ICT systems integration

e-mail: kontakt@atende.pl

  1. www.atende.pl

National Court Register No (KRS): 0000320991

Tax ID No (NIP): 954-23-57-358

Statistical ID No (REGON): 276930771

Date of report approval and filing: September 12th, 2019

Entity authorised to review the financial statements: KPMG Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k.

Selected financial data

in PLN thousands

in EUR thousands

Selected consolidated financial data

st

st

st

st

1

half of

1 half of

1

half of

1 half of

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales revenue

147,118

114,660

34,309

27,046

Operating profit (loss)

2,321

(83)

541

(20)

EBITDA1

8,959

3,791

2,089

894

Profit (loss) before tax

1,708

(772)

398

(182)

Net profit (loss)

1,015

(1,211)

237

(286)

Net profit (loss) attributed to shareholders of the parent entity

842

(1,024)

196

(242)

Net cash flows from operating activities

(10,587)

(79,164)

(2,469)

(18,673)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(8,823)

(3,645)

(2,058)

(860)

Net cash flows from financing activities

2,508

5,181

585

1,222

Total net cash flows

(16,901)

(77,628)

(3,941)

(18,311)

Profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR)

0.02

(0.03)

0.01

(0.01)

Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR)

0.02

(0.03)

0.01

(0.01)

As at June

As at

As at June

As at

December

December

30

th

, 2019

30

th

, 2019

31st, 2018

31st, 2018

Total assets

214,976

210,017

50,559

48,841

Liabilities and provisions for liabilities

139,262

125,779

32,752

29,251

Long-term liabilities

38,740

25,701

9,111

5,977

Short-term liabilities

100,522

100,078

23,641

23,274

Equity

75,714

84,238

17,807

19,590

Share capital

7,269

7,269

1,710

1,690

Number of shares (units)

36,343,344

36,343,344

36,343,344

36,343,344

Book value per share (PLN/EUR)

2.08

2.32

0.49

0.54

Diluted book value per share (PLN/EUR)

2.08

2.32

0.49

0.54

1 EBITDA = Operating profit (loss) + amortisation/depreciation

2

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019

(All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise)

in PLN thousands

in EUR thousands

Selected separate financial data

st

st

st

st

1

half of

1 half of

1

half of

1 half of

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales revenue

119,160

83,705

27,789

19,744

Operating profit (loss)

1,046

(861)

244

(203)

EBITDA1

4,583

951

1,069

224

Profit (loss) before tax

6,438

3,477

1,501

820

Net profit (loss)

6,261

3,680

1,460

868

Net cash flows from operating activities

(13,785)

(85,474)

(3,215)

(20,161)

Net cash flows from investing activities

127

2,885

30

681

Net cash flows from financing activities

1,944

5,011

453

1,182

Total net cash flows

(11,714)

(77,578)

(2,732)

(18,299)

Profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR)

0.17

0.10

0.04

0.02

Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR)

0.17

0.10

0.04

0.02

As at June

As at

As at June

As at

December

December

30

th

, 2019

30

th

, 2019

31st, 2018

31st, 2018

Total assets

169,520

168,360

39,868

39,153

Liabilities and provisions for liabilities

110,059

107,164

25,884

24,922

Long-term liabilities

25,352

21,367

5,962

4,969

Short-term liabilities

84,707

85,797

19,922

19,953

Equity

59,461

61,196

13,984

14,232

Share capital

7,269

7,269

1,710

1,690

Number of shares (units)

36,343,344

36,343,344

36,343,344

36,343,344

Book value per share (PLN/EUR)

1.64

1.68

0.38

0.39

Diluted book value per share (PLN/EUR)

1.64

1.68

0.38

0.39

EUR EXCHANGE RATES (IN PLN):

average exchange rate in the 1st half of 2019: 4.2880

average exchange rate in the 1st half of 2018: 4.2395

average exchange rate as at June 30th, 2019: 4.2520

average exchange rate as at March 31st, 2018: 4.3000

1 EBITDA = Operating profit (loss) + amortisation/depreciation

3

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019

(All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise)

Contents

Representations of the Management Board ........................................................................................................

5

1. Semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 .................

6

1.1.

Consolidated statement of financial position.................................................................................................

6

1.2.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................

8

1.3.

Consolidated cash flow statement...............................................................................................................

9

1.4.

Statement of changes in consolidated equity..............................................................................................

10

1.5.

Information concerning principles adopted to prepare the statements ............................................................

11

1.6.

Segment data .......................................................................................................................................

17

1.7.

Detailed notes .......................................................................................................................................

20

2. Semi-annual condensed separate financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 .....................

38

2.1.

Separate statement of financial position ....................................................................................................

38

2.2.

Separate statement of comprehensive income............................................................................................

40

2.3.

Separate cash flow statement..................................................................................................................

41

2.4.

Statement of changes in individual equity..................................................................................................

42

2.5.

Information concerning principles adopted to prepare the statements ............................................................

43

2.6.

Operating segments ...............................................................................................................................

47

2.7.

Detailed notes .......................................................................................................................................

48

3. Management Board report on the activities of the Capital Group...............................................................

67

3.1.

Core operations .....................................................................................................................................

67

3.2.

Composition of the Company's governing and supervising bodies ..................................................................

67

3.3.

Description of the organisation of the Capital Group ....................................................................................

68

3.4.

Commentary of the Management Board concerning the Issuer's achievements in the 1st half of 2019 .................

70

3.5.

Statement of comprehensive income by quarter .........................................................................................

75

3.6.

Description of atypical factors and events which materially affect financial results achieved...............................

75

3.7.

Significant events during the period covered by the statements ....................................................................

75

3.8.

Material events after the balance sheet date ..............................................................................................

76

3.9.

Description of material risk factors and threats...........................................................................................

77

3.10.

Factors which in the Issuer's opinion will affect its financial performance over at the following quarters ..............

78

3.11.

Other information ..................................................................................................................................

79

4

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019

(All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise)

Representations of the Management Board

Under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29th, 2018 concerning the publication of current and periodic information by issuers of securities and the conditions for deeming equivalent the information required by the provisions of the law of a non-Member State (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757) (the "Regulation"), the Company's Management Board represents that to their best knowledge:

  1. these semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements and comparative data were drafted in accordance with applicable accounting principles binding on Atende Capital Group and they truly, fairly and clearly reflect the

asset and financial standing of the Group as well as its financial performance, and that the semi-annual report on operations of the Atende Capital Group presents a true and fair view of the Atende Capital Group's development, achievements and standing, including a description of basic threats and risks.

  1. these semi-annual condensed separate financial statements and comparative data were drafted in accordance with applicable accounting principles binding on Company and they truly, fairly and clearly reflect the asset and financial standing of the Company as well as its financial performance, and that the semi-annual report on operations of Atende presents a true and fair view of the Atende's development, achievements and standing, including a description of basic threats and risks.

The Management Board represents that the entity authorised to review financial statements, performing the review of the semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements and semi-annual condensed separate financial statements, was selected in accordance with the law, and that the aforesaid entity and statutory auditors performing the aforesaid review have met the conditions required for issuing an impartial and independent report on the review, in accordance with applicable regulations and professional standards. Pursuant to the corporate governance rules adopted by the Management Board, on April 26th, 2019 the Supervisory Board adopted a resolution on the appointment of the statutory auditor. The appointed entity is KPMG Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k. with its registered office in Warsaw. The Supervisory Board made the above-mentioned choice with due regard for the impartiality and objectivity of the selection process as well as of the performance of the statutory auditor's tasks.

Warsaw, September 12th, 2019

Roman Szwed

Iwona Bakuła

Jacek Forysiak

Szymon Stępczak

Jacek Szczepański

President of the

Vice-President of the

Vice-President of the

Vice-President of

Vice-President of the

Management Board

Management Board

Management Board

the Management

Management Board

Board

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atende SA published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:55:03 UTC
