Atende S A : Half-year Report for H1 2019

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019 (All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise) Polish Financial Supervision Authority Consolidated semi-annual report PSr 2019 This report has been prepared in accordance with Articles 60(2) and 62(3) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29th, 2018 - Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757 for issuers of securities conducting manufacturing, construction, commercial or services activities. The report for the first half of the financial year 2019 covers the period from January 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2019. It includes condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" (IAS 34), as endorsed by the European Union, in the Polish currency (PLN) and condensed financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 in the Polish currency (PLN). Full name of the issuer: Atende Spółka Akcyjna (hereinafter "the Company", "the Issuer", "Atende") Registered office: plac Konesera 10a, 03-736 Warsaw Sector according to the Warsaw Stock Exchange classification: information technology Core business: ICT systems integration e-mail: kontakt@atende.pl www.atende.pl National Court Register No (KRS): 0000320991 Tax ID No (NIP): 954-23-57-358 Statistical ID No (REGON): 276930771 Date of report approval and filing: September 12th, 2019 Entity authorised to review the financial statements: KPMG Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k. Selected financial data in PLN thousands in EUR thousands Selected consolidated financial data st st st st 1 half of 1 half of 1 half of 1 half of 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales revenue 147,118 114,660 34,309 27,046 Operating profit (loss) 2,321 (83) 541 (20) EBITDA1 8,959 3,791 2,089 894 Profit (loss) before tax 1,708 (772) 398 (182) Net profit (loss) 1,015 (1,211) 237 (286) Net profit (loss) attributed to shareholders of the parent entity 842 (1,024) 196 (242) Net cash flows from operating activities (10,587) (79,164) (2,469) (18,673) Net cash flows from investing activities (8,823) (3,645) (2,058) (860) Net cash flows from financing activities 2,508 5,181 585 1,222 Total net cash flows (16,901) (77,628) (3,941) (18,311) Profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR) 0.02 (0.03) 0.01 (0.01) Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR) 0.02 (0.03) 0.01 (0.01) As at June As at As at June As at December December 30 th , 2019 30 th , 2019 31st, 2018 31st, 2018 Total assets 214,976 210,017 50,559 48,841 Liabilities and provisions for liabilities 139,262 125,779 32,752 29,251 Long-term liabilities 38,740 25,701 9,111 5,977 Short-term liabilities 100,522 100,078 23,641 23,274 Equity 75,714 84,238 17,807 19,590 Share capital 7,269 7,269 1,710 1,690 Number of shares (units) 36,343,344 36,343,344 36,343,344 36,343,344 Book value per share (PLN/EUR) 2.08 2.32 0.49 0.54 Diluted book value per share (PLN/EUR) 2.08 2.32 0.49 0.54 1 EBITDA = Operating profit (loss) + amortisation/depreciation 2

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019 (All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise) in PLN thousands in EUR thousands Selected separate financial data st st st st 1 half of 1 half of 1 half of 1 half of 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales revenue 119,160 83,705 27,789 19,744 Operating profit (loss) 1,046 (861) 244 (203) EBITDA1 4,583 951 1,069 224 Profit (loss) before tax 6,438 3,477 1,501 820 Net profit (loss) 6,261 3,680 1,460 868 Net cash flows from operating activities (13,785) (85,474) (3,215) (20,161) Net cash flows from investing activities 127 2,885 30 681 Net cash flows from financing activities 1,944 5,011 453 1,182 Total net cash flows (11,714) (77,578) (2,732) (18,299) Profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR) 0.17 0.10 0.04 0.02 Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share (PLN/EUR) 0.17 0.10 0.04 0.02 As at June As at As at June As at December December 30 th , 2019 30 th , 2019 31st, 2018 31st, 2018 Total assets 169,520 168,360 39,868 39,153 Liabilities and provisions for liabilities 110,059 107,164 25,884 24,922 Long-term liabilities 25,352 21,367 5,962 4,969 Short-term liabilities 84,707 85,797 19,922 19,953 Equity 59,461 61,196 13,984 14,232 Share capital 7,269 7,269 1,710 1,690 Number of shares (units) 36,343,344 36,343,344 36,343,344 36,343,344 Book value per share (PLN/EUR) 1.64 1.68 0.38 0.39 Diluted book value per share (PLN/EUR) 1.64 1.68 0.38 0.39 EUR EXCHANGE RATES (IN PLN): average exchange rate in the 1st half of 2019: 4.2880 average exchange rate in the 1st half of 2018: 4.2395 average exchange rate as at June 30th, 2019: 4.2520 average exchange rate as at March 31st, 2018: 4.3000 1 EBITDA = Operating profit (loss) + amortisation/depreciation 3

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019 (All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise) Contents Representations of the Management Board ........................................................................................................ 5 1. Semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 ................. 6 1.1. Consolidated statement of financial position................................................................................................. 6 1.2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................ 8 1.3. Consolidated cash flow statement............................................................................................................... 9 1.4. Statement of changes in consolidated equity.............................................................................................. 10 1.5. Information concerning principles adopted to prepare the statements ............................................................ 11 1.6. Segment data ....................................................................................................................................... 17 1.7. Detailed notes ....................................................................................................................................... 20 2. Semi-annual condensed separate financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 ..................... 38 2.1. Separate statement of financial position .................................................................................................... 38 2.2. Separate statement of comprehensive income............................................................................................ 40 2.3. Separate cash flow statement.................................................................................................................. 41 2.4. Statement of changes in individual equity.................................................................................................. 42 2.5. Information concerning principles adopted to prepare the statements ............................................................ 43 2.6. Operating segments ............................................................................................................................... 47 2.7. Detailed notes ....................................................................................................................................... 48 3. Management Board report on the activities of the Capital Group............................................................... 67 3.1. Core operations ..................................................................................................................................... 67 3.2. Composition of the Company's governing and supervising bodies .................................................................. 67 3.3. Description of the organisation of the Capital Group .................................................................................... 68 3.4. Commentary of the Management Board concerning the Issuer's achievements in the 1st half of 2019 ................. 70 3.5. Statement of comprehensive income by quarter ......................................................................................... 75 3.6. Description of atypical factors and events which materially affect financial results achieved............................... 75 3.7. Significant events during the period covered by the statements .................................................................... 75 3.8. Material events after the balance sheet date .............................................................................................. 76 3.9. Description of material risk factors and threats........................................................................................... 77 3.10. Factors which in the Issuer's opinion will affect its financial performance over at the following quarters .............. 78 3.11. Other information .................................................................................................................................. 79 4

Atende S.A. Consolidated report for the 1st half of 2019 (All amounts are presented in PLN thousands, unless specified otherwise) Representations of the Management Board Under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29th, 2018 concerning the publication of current and periodic information by issuers of securities and the conditions for deeming equivalent the information required by the provisions of the law of a non-Member State (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757) (the "Regulation"), the Company's Management Board represents that to their best knowledge: these semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements and comparative data were drafted in accordance with applicable accounting principles binding on Atende Capital Group and they truly, fairly and clearly reflect the asset and financial standing of the Group as well as its financial performance, and that the semi-annual report on operations of the Atende Capital Group presents a true and fair view of the Atende Capital Group's development, achievements and standing, including a description of basic threats and risks. these semi-annual condensed separate financial statements and comparative data were drafted in accordance with applicable accounting principles binding on Company and they truly, fairly and clearly reflect the asset and financial standing of the Company as well as its financial performance, and that the semi-annual report on operations of Atende presents a true and fair view of the Atende's development, achievements and standing, including a description of basic threats and risks. The Management Board represents that the entity authorised to review financial statements, performing the review of the semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements and semi-annual condensed separate financial statements, was selected in accordance with the law, and that the aforesaid entity and statutory auditors performing the aforesaid review have met the conditions required for issuing an impartial and independent report on the review, in accordance with applicable regulations and professional standards. Pursuant to the corporate governance rules adopted by the Management Board, on April 26th, 2019 the Supervisory Board adopted a resolution on the appointment of the statutory auditor. The appointed entity is KPMG Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k. with its registered office in Warsaw. The Supervisory Board made the above-mentioned choice with due regard for the impartiality and objectivity of the selection process as well as of the performance of the statutory auditor's tasks. Warsaw, September 12th, 2019 Roman Szwed Iwona Bakuła Jacek Forysiak Szymon Stępczak Jacek Szczepański President of the Vice-President of the Vice-President of the Vice-President of Vice-President of the Management Board Management Board Management Board the Management Management Board Board 5

