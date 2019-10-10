Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Atende S.A.    ATDP   PLATMSI00016

ATENDE S.A.

(ATDP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atende S A : Information on transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:41am EDT
11.06.2019 17:14

Information on transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

The Management Board of Atende S.A. ('Company', 'Issuer') informs that on 11 June 2019 it received a notification pursuant to Article 19 par. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) on transaction on the issuer's shares, from Jacek Forysiak, Vice-President of the Company's Management Board. The content of the notification is provided in the attachment.

Notification (PL)

Return

Disclaimer

Atende SA published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATENDE S.A.
03:41aATENDE S A : Information on transaction of a person discharging managerial respo..
PU
01/04ATENDE : Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2018
PU
2017ATENDE : Information on the opening of tenders in the tender procedure
PU
2017ATENDE : & AppNet Consortium wins a tender announced by the Institute of
PU
2017ATENDE : among winners of a tender of the Chief Command of the Border Guard
PU
2017ATENDE : Apator Metrix, manufacturer of gas meters, to use the Phoenix-RTOS oper..
PU
2017ATENDE : List of the shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary G..
PU
2017ATENDE : Revival in e-medicine sector – new contracts of Atende Medica
PU
2017ATENDE : Member of Atende Supervisory Board with Polish Business Roundtable Awar..
PU
2017ATENDE : Results of Atende Group for Q1 2017 much better than a year ago
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 320 M
EBIT 2019 22,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart ATENDE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Atende S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENDE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,32  PLN
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roman Szwed President-Management Board
Patrycja Dorota Buchowicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Ryszard Madey Member-Supervisory Board
Monika Malgorzata Mizielinska-Chmielewska Member-Supervisory Board
Michal Stanislaw Markowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATENDE S.A.-14.43%31
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.87%123 730
ACCENTURE30.73%117 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.71%106 610
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.85%68 724
VMWARE, INC.10.92%62 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group