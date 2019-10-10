Atende S A : Information on transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

11.06.2019 17:14

Information on transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

The Management Board of Atende S.A. ('Company', 'Issuer') informs that on 11 June 2019 it received a notification pursuant to Article 19 par. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) on transaction on the issuer's shares, from Jacek Forysiak, Vice-President of the Company's Management Board. The content of the notification is provided in the attachment.

Notification (PL)