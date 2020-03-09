Log in
ATENOR : Annual results 2019

03/09/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

Regulated information

La Hulpe, 09 March 2020

A. Management Report

ATENOR ended the 2018 financial year with a net consolidated result of 37.78 million Euro, an increase of nearly 7.39% compared with 2018.

The Board of Directors will propose a gross dividend of € 2.31 per share to the General Assembly, compared with

  • 2.20 the previous year.

Table of key consolidated figures (in thousands of €) - Audited accounts

results

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Net consolidated result (group share)

37,777

35,177

Profit per share (in Euro)

7.08

6.48

Number of shares

5,631,076

5,631,076

of which own shares

313,427

231,825

Balance sheet

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Total assets

837,975

670,765

Cash position at the end of the period

45,447

106,590

Net indebtedness (-)

-494,530

-333,688

Total of consolidated equity

187,048

170,298

Revenue from ordinary activities and consolidated result

Revenue from ordinary activities amounted to 107.21 million Euro on 31 December 2019. These mainly include: (a) the revenue earned by the forward sale of the apartments of the residential projects (City Dox, Au Fil des Grands Prés, La Sucrerie and The One) for a total of 29.12 million Euro, (b) the income generated from the sale of the office buildings City Dox B6, Vaci Greens E (in a future state of completion) and BuzzCity (in a future state of completion) for a total of 59.34 million Euro, as well (c) the lease revenues of the Hermès Business Campus (HBC), University Business Center (UBC) and the Nysdam buildings for 15.02 million Euro.

Other operating revenue (€ 45.31 M) mainly included the capital gains earned on the sales of the shares of The One Office SA (office part of The One project) following the revaluation of the effects of the transaction at 31 December 2019 with Deka, and Naos SA (Naos project) according to the delivery of the building to Ethias/Foyer in July 2019 (total of € 37.85 M), as well as the reinvoicing of service charges and miscellaneous costs of the leased buildings (€ 7.45 M).

The operating result was 52.90 million Euro, compared with € 46.04 M in 2018. This was mainly influenced this year by the sale of the various apartments in residential projects as above mentioned (total of € 5.67 M), the results on the disposal of the shares of The One SA and Naos SA (total of € 36.07 M), the sale of office buildings City Dox B6, Vaci Greens E and BuzzCity (total of € 14.18 M), as well as the rental revenue, net of charges, from the HBC, UBC and Nysdam (total of € 13.66 M), decreased by corporate charges.

The net financial result was -9.31 million Euro, compared with -8.61 million Euro in 2018. The increase of net financial charges was mainly due to the increase in ATENOR's average net indebtedness, as well as the reduction of capitalized borrowing costs (IAS23) compared with 2018.

Income taxes: The amount for this item was 5.32 million Euro (compared with € 2.16 M in 2018). This item includes both statutory tax and the deferred tax assets and liabilities linked to the progress of the sale of the aforementioned projects.

Taking the preceding factors into account, the group net result of the financial year was 37.78 million Euro compared with 35.18 million Euro in 2018, an increase of 7.39%.

1

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated shareholder equity was 187.05 million Euro compared with 170.30 million at 31 December 2018, an increase of 22.3% of the total balance.

At 31 December 2019, net consolidated indebtedness was 494.53 million Euro, compared with a net consolidated indebtedness of 333.69 million Euro as at 31 December 2018. In April 2019, we successfully issued a "retail" type bond in two tranches for a total amount of 60 million Euro. In addition, the implementation of several project financing arrangements, as well as the use of existing cash for the development of projects within the portfolio also explain this increase. Consolidated indebtedness consists, on the one hand, of a long-term debt of 364.89 million Euro and, on the other hand, of a short-term debt of 175.09 million Euro. Available cash was 45.45 million Euro compared with 106.59 million Euro at 31 December 2018.

The "buildings held for sale" classified under "Stock" represent the real estate projects in the portfolio and in the course of development. This item was 608.02 million Euro, an increase of 148.82 million Euro in comparison with 31 December 2018 (€ 459.20 million).

This net variation results primarily (a) from the acquisition of the land and buildings of Beaulieu (Brussels), Twist (Belval), Fort7 (Warsaw), Roseville, Bakerstreet (Budapest) and Verde (Lisbon) projects for a total of 112.39 million Euro, (b) from the continuation of the works of the Com'Unity (Paris), City Dox (Brussels), Arena Business Campus, Vaci Greens (Budapest) and Au Fil des Grands Prés (Mons) projects for 76.60 million Euro and (c) from the sale of the buildings B6 of the City Dox, BuzzCity, Vaci Greens E, Au Fil des Grands Prés and La Sucrerie projects, which reduce stock by 64.18 million Euro. The remaining difference is distributed over the other projects in development.

Own shares

On 31 December 2019, ATENOR LONG TERM GROWTH SA held 150,000 ATENOR shares.

The number of ATENOR shares held on 31 December 2019 by the subsidiary ATENOR GROUP INVESTMENTS was 163,427 (situation that was unchanged from December 2018).

These shares aim to serve the share option plans (2016 to 2019) allocated to ATENOR staff and some of its service providers.

Proposed dividend and dividend policy

The Board of Directors will propose, to the General Meeting of 24 April 2020, the payment (for the financial year 2019) of a gross dividend of 2.31 Euro per share (+ 5%), i.e. a net dividend after withholding tax (30%) of 1.617 Euro per share.

Subject to the approval of the Ordinary General Assembly, the dividend will be paid out from 29 April 2020.

-

Ex date

27 April 2020

-

Record date

28 April 2020

-

Payment date

29 April 2020

Projects in our portfolio

Over the course of 2019, all of our projects progressed favourably. Following the latest transactions, the portfolio currently includes 28 projects under development with a total of approximately 1,200,000 m².

All acquisitions were made in accordance with our strategy and in line with our criteria of location and profitability, namely.

Close attention is now explicitly focused regularly on the design and implementation of developments, taking particular care to make these projects part of an indisputable logic of sustainability.

This being the case, value created is expressed in ATENOR's accounts in 3 stages: obtaining building permits, leasing and sales.

The following notes focus on these key stages.

Furthermore, the percentages attributable to the regions are based on existing and potential constructible areas.

  • BRUSSELS (24.96 % OF THE PORTFOLIO)

THE ONE - European Quarter, rue de la Loi, Brussels (29,500 m² of offices and 9,740 m² of residential)

In a very buoyant Brussels real estate market, the effects of the transaction for the sale of The One completed at the end of 2018 with Deka were revalued in line with market conditions at the end of December 2019. This had a

2

significant contribution to the results for 2019.

Elsewhere, the provisions set aside in 2018 and intended to hedge the risk relating to the cancellation of the RRUZ (and hence to the cancellation of the building permit for The One) were reversed, insofar as the building permit for The One was the subject of a retrofit on 21 October 2019 at the behest of the Administration, thereby confirming its full validity. The new appeal lodged at the end of December 2019 against this permit does not bring any grounds that would call its validity into question.

Finally, the negotiations conducted with the OIB with a view to taking usufruct of the building made real progress in 2019 to arrive at the conclusion of the financial, legal and technical parameters surrounding this usufruct. A contractual commitment requires the formal agreement of the budgetary authorities of the European institutions. These proceedings, which have experienced delays for external reasons, continue.

REALEX [90% ATENOR] - European Quarter, between the rues de la Loi & de Lalaing, Brussels (minimum 58,400 m² of offices)

A new urban permit was submitted on 19 November 2018. The impact study ended in early 2020.

In one of its variants, the impact study analyses the consequences of installing a 26,000 m² conference centre in place of part of the offices. This possibility could become a reality depending on how the discussions progress with the OIB in the context of a competitive dialogue on the acquisition of a conference centre replacing the current Borschette. During 2019, discussions have developed positively, although it is not yet possible to announce the nature and timing of an agreement.

CITY DOX - Canal area, quai de Biestebroeck, Anderlecht (approx. 120,000 m² mixed)

The construction and marketing of phase 2 (including 181 residential units of which 99 of City.dev) progressed in a very satisfactory manner during the year. With regard to phase 3, an initial permit application specifically for 171 residential units will be submitted in the first half of 2020, following the architectural competition won by XDGA. A new competition will be launched during the first half of the year for the creation of a school and residential complex.

VICTOR [50% ATENOR] - opposite the south station, Brussels (approximately 94,300 m² mixed)

This project has been reworked to fit into the main lines of the "Midi" PAD project. This appears to be in the process of being finalised and should be made subject to public enquiry soon. The Victor project includes over a hundred affordable, passive apartments and 72,500 m² offices, ideally located.

CCN [33% ATENOR] - Schaerbeek and St Josse districts, next to the Gare du Nord (± 130,000 m² mixed)

The Belgian-French association "Architectes Associés-Multipke-TDK" selected by the partnership after a competition is conducting studies in order to be able to lodge a planning application for the whole of the site during the course of 2020. All of the parties involved, regional and municipal authorities, as well as the public transport companies are being consulted and involved in the town-planning and architectural process.

BEAULIEU - Avenue Beaulieu, 5 to 11, Auderghem (around 24,500 m² of offices)

ATENOR acquired the 2 buildings that belonged to the "Beaulieu" certificate, located at n°5 to 11 in the avenue of the same name in Auderghem. These buildings, which cover a total area of 24,000 m² date from 1993 and are currently occupied by the European Commission till 31 December 2020. Infamously obsolete, these buildings will be the subject of a detailed study to determine the best economic and environmental alternative with regard to their redevelopment.

  • FLANDERS (1.28% OF THE PORTFOLIO)

DE MOLENS [50% ATENOR] - City Centre, Tolpoort road, Deinze (mixed residential and retail project of 32,000 m²) Since the acquisition in January 2019, a master plan has been drawn up, in conjunction with the Municipality. The permit application for a first phase will be submitted before end of March 2020.

  • WALLONIA (7.68% OF THE PORTFOLIO)

LES BERGES DE L'ARGENTINE - La Hulpe (27,000 m² residential (80% Atenor) and 4,000 m² offices (100% Atenor)

An agreement with the neighbouring owner was reached in December 2019 aimed at putting forward a shared vision matching the requirements of the Municipality, reflected in the studies of the Communal Issue Zone. As a result, the permit application lodged at the end of July 2019 was withdrawn in January 2020 and a new application will be submitted in the first half of 2020.

3

LE NYSDAM - La Hulpe (15,600 m² Office building)

The commercial repositioning of the building has been completed; it has had an occupancy rate of 100% since December 2019. As announced in the press release of 10 January 2020, the company that owns Nysdam, Hexaten SA, was subject to a sale agreement embodied with usual resolutive conditions. Atenor had to resolve this sale, at the beginning of March. This resolution did not, however, have any negative impact on the 2019 and 2020 results. Atenor therefore continues to earn rental revenue.

AU FIL DES GRANDS PRÉS - "Les Grands Prés" shopping precinct district, Mons (approx. 78,000 m² mixed)

The construction of the end of the first phase (266 residential units, completely sold) continued. With regard to the second phase, the permit for the office buildings (14,000 m²) and the roads was issued in December 2019. 11,000 m² had been sold in a future state of completion by the beginning of 2020. An initial permit application will also be lodged in March 2020 with a view to build a hundred or so apartments in this second phase, which will have around 300.

LA SUCRERIE - Ath (20,000 m² - 126 residential units, 1 retail unit, 1 nursery)

On 31 December, 19 apartments remained to be sold; the rest of the project, represented by a building yet to be constructed of 57 apartments, which has been sold to a private investor.

  • LUXEMBOURG (6.94% OF THE PORTFOLIO)

NAOS [55% ATENOR] - Belval, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (14,000 m² office building and retail units)

This building was handed over in July 2019 and had an occupancy rate of 95% as of 31 December 2019. This sale, carried out in 2018 in a future state of completion was one of the main contributors to the results for 2019.

TWIST - Belval, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (offices, housing and retail units - 15,000 m²)

With the PAP issued in 2019, the building permit application is due to be submitted in the first half of 2020.

BUZZCITY - Leudelange, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (office building - 16,800 m²)

As a reminder, the project was sold in future state of completion in December 2018 and its result is recognised in proportion to the state of progress of the works. Leasing of the office building is in progress.

LANKELZ [50% ATENOR] - Esch-sur-Alzette,Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (residential, retail and office - 67,850 m²) The mixed-useproject provides for the development of more than 350 residential units, shops, offices and quality public infrastructures. The first studies are in progress with a view to submitting a permit application in the first half of 2020.

SQUARE 42 - Central Square, Esch-sur-Alzette,Grand-Duchy of Luxemburg (21,600 m² mixed: offices & retail)

At the end of an consultation initiated by AGORA, responsible for the urban development of Belval in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, ATENOR was selected from a large number of bidders for the development of Lot 42, located in the Central Square (Esch-sur-Alzette).

This project, acquired after a competition, comprises the development of a building with 20,343 m² of office and 1,238 m² of retail space. A permit application will be filed in the first half of 2020.

  • PARIS (4.68% OF THE PORTFOLIO)

COM'UNITY 1 [99% ATENOR] - Bezons (Paris) - (33,800 m² of offices)

The construction works and the marketing are in progress.

U'MAN - Bezons (Paris) - (25,450 m² of offices)

Located nearby the Com'Unity, this project has had since end 2019 a permit free of all claims authorising the construction of 25,500 m² of offices.

  • LISBON (2.31% OF THE PORTFOLIO)

VERDE - District of the 1998 Universal Exhibition, Lisbon - (27,850 m² of office and 1,250 m² of retail)

The permit application was submitted in November 2019. It covers 27,850 m² of offices and 1,250 m² of retail space. Start of works is planned for the beginning of 2021.

4

  • DÜSSELDORF (0.34% OF THE PORTFOLIO)

AM WEHRHAHN - Shopping Street Am Wehrhahn in Düsseldorf city centre - (4,250 m² of housing and retail)

Start of the works is planned for the second quarter of 2020. The lease for the supermarket has been completed. Marketing is aimed at an en bloc sale in a future state of completion.

  • WARSAW (24.35% OF THE PORTFOLIO)

UNIVERSITY BUSINESS CENTER - Mokotow quarter of Warsaw, Poland - (56,800 m² of offices)

A first permit application (UBC 1) was submitted at the end of 2019 with the objective of receiving all authorisations by the end of 2020. In the meantime, the two buildings are generating an annual lease income of 2.7 million Euro.

FORT 7 - district of the Chopin airport, Warsaw - (250,000 m² of mixed use)

The architects appointed after a competition have produced the master plan for this plot of 14.1 hectares. Initial preparations for the permit application are underway. At the same time, our architects are developing an application for a change of regulation in order to develop a greater area of housing.

  • BUDAPEST (13.40 % OF THE PORTFOLIO)

VACI GREENS - Vaci Corridor, Budapest (blocks E: 26,000 m² and F: 27,500 m² of offices)

The 5th (E) and 6th (F) buildings of this campus are under construction and marketing has begun. Building E was the subject of a sale in a future state of completion. This sale will contribute to the 2019 results.

ARENA BUSINESS CAMPUS - Boulevard Hungària, Budapest (74,300 m² of offices and 6,100 of retail) The first building (A) has registered its first tenants and is 15% leased.

ROSEVILLE - Bescistreet 68-70 et 74-80, District 3 of Budapest (16.150 m² of offices)

This project came about by grouping a number of plots of land. ATENOR is planning to develop an office building on it with floor space of 16,150 m². A permit application will be submitted in the first half of 2020.

BAKERSTREET - Hengermalonut 18, Buda Sud District, Budapest (18,750 m² of offices)

This project was acquired in July 2019. ATENOR plans to develop an office building offering 18,750 m². A permit application will be submitted in the first half of 2020.

  • BUCHAREST (14.08 % of the portfolio)

HERMES BUSINESS CAMPUS - Boulevard D. Pompeiu, Bucharest (75,200 m² of offices)

Negotiations are underway for the possible sale of the 3 buildings, in an investment market that has been subject to the growing interest of international investors.

In the meantime, with these buildings fully leased, ATENOR is enjoying lease revenues of approximately € 9.9 million per year.

DACIA ONE - Intersection of Calea Victoria and Boulevard Dacia, CBD, Bucharest (16,300 m² of offices)

The building permit was obtained in January 2020 at the end of a planning procedure that was more complex than anticipated. The new part to build has been leased (in a future state of completion) for a term of ten years to ING Tech, ING's software development wing. Noerr Romania, local representatives of the German legal and tax consultants have leased the 1,800 m² of the historic building, fully completing the leasing of the Dacia One project.

@EXPO - Avenue Expozitiei, Bucharest (54,720 m² of offices)

The building permit was obtained in January 2020. The works will be launched during the first half of 2020. An initial pre-lease contract has been signed with the multinational Gameloft for 4,000 m².

UP-SITE BUCHAREST - Floreasca/Vacarescu district, Bucharest (31,250 m² - 2 towers, ±270 residential units and retail) The building permit application will be submitted in the first half of 2020, with a view to start construction works at the end of 2020.

5

Prospects for the year 2020

The prospect of low interest rates being maintained continues to direct funds towards property. Elsewhere, while growth in western Europe has stalled, the countries in central Europe where Atenor holds almost half of its portfolio are recording growth rates in excess of the European average.

It is with this buoyant context that Atenor is focusing all of its efforts on the essential stages of its projects in portfolio

  • i.e. obtaining permits, leasing and selling.

The varied maturity of its projects enables Atenor to announce the prospect of growth for its results in the years ahead, based on the geographical and operational diversification of its sources of revenue.

The strategy of international growth will continue while ensuring the balance sheet is kept in equilibrium.

Financial Calendar

Ordinary General Assembly 2019

24 April 2020

Dividend payment (subject to the approval of the General Assembly)

29 April 2020

Intermediate declaration for first quarter 2020

14 May 2020

Half-yearly results 2020

3 September 2020

Intermediate declaration for third quarter 2020

18 November 2020

General Assembly 2020

23 April 2021

Contacts and Information

For more detailed information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO or Mr Sidney D. Bens, CFO.

+32 (2) 387.22.99

+32 (2) 387.23.16

e-mail : info@atenor.eu

www.atenor.eu

6

B. Summary Financial Statements

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

In thousands of EUR

Notes

2019

2018

Operating revenue

107.207

99.766

Turnover

91.631

85.888

Property rental income

15.576

13.878

Other operating income

45.314

41.116

Gain (loss) on disposals of financial assets

37.848

34.927

Other operating income

7.454

6.174

Gain (loss) on disposals of non-financial assets

12

15

Operating expenses (-)

-99.626

-94.847

Raw materials and consumables used (-)

-177.372

-145.548

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

145.606

119.314

Employee expenses (-)

-4.513

-2.890

Depreciation and amortization (-)

-532

-206

Impairments (-)

281

1.433

Other operating expenses (-)

-63.096

-66.950

RESULT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES - EBIT

52.895

46.035

Financial expenses (-)

-11.211

-9.750

Financial income

1.897

1.137

Share of profit (loss) from investments consolidated by the equity method

-638

-228

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

42.943

37.194

Income tax expense (income) (-)

7

-5.315

-2.157

PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX

37.628

35.037

Post-tax profit (loss) of discontinued operations

0

0

PROFIT (LOSS) OF THE PERIOD

37.628

35.037

Non controlling interests

-149

-140

Group profit (loss)

37.777

35.177

EARNINGS PER SHARE

EUR

2019

2018

Total number of issued shares

5.631.076

5.631.076

of which own shares

313.427

231.825

Weighted average number of shares (excluding own shares)

5.333.821

5.431.951

Basic earnings

7,08

6,48

Diluted earnings per share

7,08

6,48

Proposal of gross dividend per share

2,31

2,20

Other elements of the overall profit and losses

In thousands of EUR

2019

2018

Group share result

37.777

35.177

Items not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :

Employee benefits

-241

29

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :

Translation adjusments

-4.245

-583

Cash flow hedge

13

-351

0

Overall total results of the group

32.940

34.623

Overall profits and losses of the period attributable to third parties

-149

-140

7

B. Summary Financial Statements (continued)

Consolidated statement of the financial position

ASSETS

In thousands of EUR

Notes

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

118.690

56.928

Property, plant and equipment

10

3.406

549

Intangible assets

87

176

Investments consolidated by the equity method

59.676

14.732

Deferred tax assets

5.261

6.337

Other non-current financial assets

12.503

11.869

Non-current trade and other receivables

37.757

23.265

CURRENT ASSETS

719.285

613.837

Inventories

9

608.025

459.202

Other current financial assets

4

6.159

68.064

Current tax receivables

776

1.067

Current trade and other receivables

54.116

37.432

Current loans payments

15

1.346

Cash and cash equivalents

4

43.745

42.145

Other current assets

6.449

4.581

TOTAL ASSETS

837.975

670.765

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

In thousands of EUR

Notes

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

TOTAL EQUITY

187.048

170.298

Group shareholders' equity

184.251

167.352

Issued capital

57.631

57.631

Reserves

141.693

119.727

Treasury shares (-)

-15.073

-10.006

Non controlling interests

2.797

2.946

Non-current liabilities

423.801

297.789

Non-current interest bearing borrowings

5

364.888

293.105

Non-current provisions

4.792

648

Pension obligation

701

455

Derivatives

13

351

0

Deferred tax liabilities

3.967

1.125

Current trade and other payables

47.034

1.542

Other non-current liabilities

2.068

914

Current liabilities

227.126

202.678

Current interest bearing debts

5

175.089

147.174

Current provisions

1.352

5.040

Current tax payables

2.262

2.986

Current trade and other payables

40.296

33.554

Other current liabilities

8.127

13.924

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

837.975

670.765

8

B. Summary Financial Statements (continued)

Consolidated cash flow statement (indirect method)

Notes

In thousands of EUR

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Operating activities

-

Net result

37.777

35.177

-

Result of non controlling interests

-149

-140

-

Result of Equity method Cies

638

228

-

Net finance cost

9.602

6.994

-

Income tax expense

7

1.396

2.986

-

Result for the year

49.264

45.245

-

Depreciation

532

206

-

Amortisation and impairment

-281

-1.433

-

Translation adjustments

-14

463

-

Provisions

466

-960

-

Deferred taxes

7

3.919

-830

-

(Profit)/Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-37.860

-34.992

-

SOP / IAS 19

773

141

-

Adjustments for non cash items

-32.465

-37.405

-

Variation of inventories

-151.471

-122.634

-

Variation of trade and other amounts receivables

-16.884

41.832

-

Variation of trade payables

4.815

9.803

-

Variation of amounts payable regarding wage taxes

93

41

-

Variation of other receivables and payables

9.672

5.712

-

Net variation on working capital

-153.775

-65.246

-

Interests received

191

1.132

-

Income tax (paid) received

-1.828

-4.917

Cash from operating activities (+/-)

-138.613

-61.191

Investment activities

-

Acquisitions of intangible and tangible fixed assets

-2.187

-409

-

Acquisitions of financial investments

-14.206

-6

-

New loans

-807

-492

-

Subtotal of acquired investments

-17.200

-907

-

Disposals of intangible and tangible fixed assets

11

15

-

Disposals of financial investments

20.836

57.804

-

Reimbursement of loans

177

1.364

-

Subtotal of disinvestments

21.024

59.183

Cash from investment activities (+/-)

3.824

58.276

Financial activities

-

Treasury shares

-5.067

-1.642

-

Proceeds from borrowings

164.580

127.868

-

Repayment of borrowings

-64.654

-41.980

-

Interests paid

-8.744

-6.545

-

Dividends paid to company's shareholders

6

-11.747

-11.317

-

Directors' entitlements

-256

-316

Cash from financial activities (+/-)

74.112

66.068

Net cash variation

-60.677

63.153

-

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the year

106.590

67.240

-

Net variation in cash and cash equivalent

-60.677

63.153

-

Non cash variations (Cur. conversion, chge in scope, etc...)

-466

141

-

Cash and cash equivalent at end of the year

4

45.447

130.534

9

B. Summary Financial Statements (continued)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

In thousands of EUR

Consolidated

Profit/loss of the

IAS 19R

Cumulative

Minority

Issued capital

Hedging reserves

Own shares

translation

Total Equity

reserves

period

reserves

interests

2018

adjusments

2 0 1 8

Balance as of 01.01.2018

57.631

-

-8.195

112.992

-

-431

-15.280

2.923

149.640

Change of methodology IRFS 15

-

-

-1.001

-

-

-

-

-1.001

Opening balance adjustement

57.631

-8.195

111.991

-

-431

-15.280

2.923

148.639

Profit/loss of the period

-

-

-

-

35.177

-

-

-139

35.038

Other elements of the overall results (1)

-

-

-

-

-

29

-583

-

-554

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

35.177

29

-583

-139

34.484

Capital increase

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Paid dividends

-

-

-

-11.317

-

-

-

-

-11.317

Own shares

-

-

-1.811

-

-

-

-

-

-1.811

Share based payment

-

-

-

141

-

-

-

-

141

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

162

162

Balance as of 31.12.2018

57.631

0

-10.006

100.815

35.177

-402

-15.863

2.946

170.298

2 0 1 9

Balance as of 01.01.2019

Profit/loss of the period

-

-

-

-

37.777

-

-

-149

37.628

Other elements of the overall results (1)

-

-351

-

-

-

-241

-4.245

-

-4.837

Total comprehensive income

-

-351

-

-

37.777

-241

-4.245

-149

32.791

Capital increase

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Paid dividends

-

-

-

-11.747

-

-

-

-

-11.747

Own shares

-

-

-5.067

-

-

-

-

-

-5.067

Share based payment

-

-

-

773

-

-

-

-

773

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as of 31.12.2019

57.631

-351

-15.073

125.018

37.777

-643

-20.108

2.797

187.048

  1. The Group detains Hungarian, Romanian and Polish subsidiaries that opted for the local currency as their operating currency in each of the countries. The negative conversion differences recorded for the period in equity were mainly due to the downturn in the HUF and the RON during the year (-4.25 million euros).

10

SELECTIVE NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON 31.12.2019

Note 1. Corporate information

The consolidated financial statements of the Group as at 31 December 2019 including the annual report including all financial statements and attached notes were adopted by the Board of Directors on 5 March 2020.

Note 2. Principal accounting methods 1. Basisfor preparation

The consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019 were drawn up in accordance with the IFRS standards as adopted in the European Union.

2. Consolidation principlesandsignificant accounting principles

The valuation rules adopted for the preparation of the consolidated financial situation as at 31 December 2019 have not been modified from the rules followed for the preparation of the annual report as at 31 December 2018, except for the possible adaptations made necessary by the entry into force of IFRS standards and interpretations applicable from 1 January 2019.

Standards and interpretations became effective on a mandatory basis in 2018 in the European Union

  • IFRS 16 - Leases
  • IFRIC 23 - Uncertainly over Income Tax Treatments
  • Amendments to IAS 19 - Plan amendment, Curtailment of Settlement
  • Amendments to IAS 28 - Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures
  • Amendments to IFRS 9- Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation
  • Annual improvements to IFRS 2015-2017 Cycle: Amendments to IFRS 1 and IAS 28

These amendments and new interpretations have no significant impact on the presentation, disclosure requirements or the consolidated financial performance and / or situation of ATENOR.

We would remind you that ATENOR has been applying IFRS 15 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers) since 1 January 2018 according to the simplified retrospective method. In application of this method, the comparative periods have not been restated and the impact relating to the change of the evaluation rule has been directly recorded in the opening equity (see the 2018 Consolidated state of equity variations). This impact stood at 1 million euros net of tax.

The table below details per item the IFRS 15 transition and the recognition in the result in 2019 linked to the change in method:

In thousands of EUR

Equity

Result recognition

01.01.2018

2018

2019

Total

Turnover

-1.410

1.263

147

1.410

Cost price

-12

78

-66

12

Gross result

-1.422

1.341

81

1.422

Tax - 29.58%

421

-397

-24

-421

Net impact

-1.001

944

57

1.001

ATENOR has applied IFRS 16 (lease contracts) since 1 January 2019 according to the simplified retrospective method. In application of this method, the impact on the balance sheet and the results account is calculated as if the lease effectively took effect on 1 January 2019 without restatement of the comparative accounts of the previous years and without any impact on opening equity.

In accordance with IFRS 16, ATENOR does not apply the new standard to lease contracts concerning intangible fixed assets and has chosen not to apply the new accounting model to lease contracts of less than one year's duration (renewal options included), nor to contracts concerning new assets with a low unit value (exemption threshold 5,000 USD).

Furthermore, ATENOR applies the transitory simplification measures authorised by IFRS 16 whose principle is the booking of lease contracts that ended in the 12 months following the initial application date, as if they were short- term lease contracts.

For ATENOR, as lessor, there is no impact.

See notes 5 and 10

11

New or amended standards and interpretations that came into effect after 31 December 2019

  • Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8 - Definition of Material (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after

1 January 2020).

- Amendment to IFRS 3 - Business Combinations (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020, but not yet endorsed in the EU).

  • Amendements to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020, but not yet endorsed in the EU).
  • Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS standards (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020, but not yet endorsed in the EU).
  • IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021, but not yet endorsed in the EU).

ATENOR did not apply early adoption of these new or amended standards and interpretations.

Note 3. Seasonal information

The lifecycle of the real estate projects of ATENOR can be summarised in three major phases: the land purchase phase, the project development and construction phase, and the marketing and sales phase. The length and process of these phases are neither similar nor comparable from one project to another.

Follow-up and compliance with the planning of each of these projects are assured by the implementation of a regular communication system. Internal control is provided by:

  • an executive committee that meets monthly for each of the projects and which is formalised by minutes. As soon as a project reaches the construction phase, a monthly progress meeting is held with:
  • the external specialists to ensure that the agreed deadlines are complied with and
  • the General Contractor in charge of construction.

This communication system allows ATENOR to determine, monitor and resolve all potential operational risks well in advance.

Note 4. Other current financial assets, cash and cash equivalents

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Short-term deposits

1.702

64.445

Bank balances

43.739

42.143

Cash at hand

6

2

Cash and cahs equivalents

45.447

106.590

Fair value

45.447

106.590

Read pages 2 and 8 - comments relating to the main items of the consolidated balance sheet

Note 5. Financial Liabilities

In thousands of EUR

Current

Non-current

Total

Up to 1 year

More than

1 year

Movements on financial liabilities

On 31.12.2018

147.174

293.105

440.279

Movements of the period

- New loans (*)

44.750

118.050

162.800

- Reimbursement of loans

-64.001

-64.001

- Entries in the consolidation scope

- Lease liabilities (FRS 16)

188

790

978

- Exits from the consolidation scope

- Variations from foreign currency exchange

51

-48

3

- Short-term/long-term transfer

46.903

-46.903

- Others

24

-106

-82

On 31.12.2019

175.089

364.888

539.977

See the comment on page 2 on the consolidated balance and the increase of the indebtedness.

12

In April 2019, ATENOR issued two retail-type bond tranches of € 20 M (3.00% - maturity 2023) and € 40 M (3.50% - maturity 2025) respectively. These bonds are listed on Euronext Brussels.

ATENOR also contracted financings for € 22 M and € 18.9 M within the framework of its UBC (Warsaw) and Beaulieu (Brussels) projects, as well as two corporate finance arrangements of € 22.10 M, including € 7.1 M from the subsidiary Atenor Long Term Growth.

Two property leasing contracts are affected by IFRS 16. In application of the simplified retrospective method, the initial rental debts were calculated as if the contracts had started on 1st January 2019, by updating the future payments of the leases to the rate of 2.33%.

This updated value is €1.15 M on 1st January 2019. The reimbursements of the period come to 173 thousand euros. The interest of the period comes to 27 thousand euros.

Also see note 10

Note 6. Paid Dividends

In thousands of EUR

2019

2018

Dividends on ordinary shares declared and paid during the period:

11.747

11.317

Note 7. Income taxes

In thousands of EUR

I. Income tax expense / Income - current and deferred

2019

2018

Income tax expense / Income - current

Current period tax expense

-1.480

-3.229

Adjustments to tax expense/income of prior periods

84

242

Total current tax expense, net

-1.396

-2.987

Income tax expense / Income - Deferred

Related to the current period

-1.365

243

Related to tax losses

-2.554

587

Total deferred tax expense

-3.919

830

Total current and deferred tax expense

-5.315

-2.157

Read pages 1 and 7

13

Note 8. Segment reporting

In thousands of EUR

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Western

Central

Total

Western

Central

Total

Europe

Europe

Europe

Europe

Operating revenue

70.670

36.537

107.207

77.713

22.053

99.766

Turnover

69.166

22.465

91.631

76.484

9.405

85.889

Property rental income

1.504

14.072

15.576

1.229

12.648

13.877

Other operating income

39.042

6.272

45.314

35.200

5.916

41.116

Gain (loss) on disposals of financial assets

37.848

37.848

33.285

1.642

34.927

Other operating income

1.182

6.272

7.454

1.900

4.274

6.174

Gain (loss) on disposals of non-financial assets

12

12

15

15

Operating expenses (-)

-72.495

-27.131

-99.626

-81.058

-13.789

-94.847

Raw materials and consumables used (-)

-100.384

-76.988

-177.372

-88.800

-56.748

-145.548

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in

progress

75.932

69.674

145.606

62.793

56.521

119.314

Employee expenses (-)

-4.024

-489

-4.513

-2.458

-432

-2.890

Depreciation and amortization (-)

-341

-191

-532

-191

-15

-206

Impairments (-)

270

11

281

1.594

-161

1.433

Other operating expenses (-)

-43.948

-19.148

-63.096

-53.996

-12.954

-66.950

RESULT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES - EBIT

37.217

15.678

52.895

31.855

14.180

46.035

Financial expenses (-)

-10.020

-1.191

-11.211

-9.027

-723

-9.750

Financial income

1.895

2

1.897

1.131

6

1.137

Share of profit (loss) from investments consolidated by

the equity method

-638

-638

-228

-228

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

28.454

14.489

42.943

23.731

13.463

37.194

Income tax expense (income) (-)

-4.434

-881

-5.315

-2.037

-120

-2.157

PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX

24.020

13.608

37.628

21.694

13.343

35.037

Post-tax profit (loss) of discontinued operations

PROFIT (LOSS) OF THE PERIOD

24.020

13.608

37.628

21.694

13.343

35.037

Intercompany elimination

2.246

-2.246

0

1.473

-1.473

0

CONSOLIDATED RESULT

26.266

11.362

37.628

23.167

11.870

35.037

Overall profits and losses of the period attributable

to third parties

-149

-149

-140

-140

Group share result

26.415

11.362

37.777

23.307

11.870

35.177

Segment information is prepared, both for internal reporting and external disclosure, on a single sector of activity, i.e. real-estate development projects (office and residential buildings, the retail activity being accessory to the first two mentioned). This activity is presented, managed and monitored on a project-by-project basis. The various project committees, the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors are responsible for monitoring the various projects and assessing their performances.

However, based on the location of the projects, two geographical segments are henceforth identifiable: on the one hand there is western Europe, covering Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, France, Germany and also Portugal and, on the other hand, there is Central Europe, covering Poland, Hungary and Romania.

Taken at 31 December 2019, this segmentation illustrates the contribution to the results of the projects in western Europe.

The ATENOR activity report provides more detailed information about the results and purchases and sales during the period reviewed.

14

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Western

Central

Total

Western

Central

Total

In thousands of EUR

Europe

Europe

Europe

Europe

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

117.935

755

118.690

56.723

205

56.928

Property, plant and equipment

2.715

691

3.406

423

126

549

Investment property

Intangible assets

32

55

87

105

71

176

Investments in related parties

Investments consolidated by the equity

method

59.676

59.676

14.732

14.732

Deferred tax assets

5.261

5.261

6.337

6.337

Other non-current financial assets

12.494

9

12.503

11.861

8

11.869

Derivatives

Non-current trade and other receivables

37.757

37.757

23.265

23.265

Other non-current assets

CURRENT ASSETS

382.225

337.060

719.285

362.878

250.959

613.837

Assets held for sale

Inventories

316.727

291.298

608.025

238.386

220.816

459.202

Other current financial assets

6.159

6.159

68.064

68.064

Derivatives

Current tax receivables

733

43

776

525

542

1.067

Current trade and other receivables

34.584

19.532

54.116

26.896

10.536

37.432

Current loans payments

15

15

14

1.332

1.346

Cash and cash equivalents

21.628

22.117

43.745

27.644

14.501

42.145

Other current assets

2.379

4.070

6.449

1.349

3.232

4.581

TOTAL ASSETS

500.160

337.815

837.975

419.601

251.164

670.765

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

TOTAL EQUITY

188.840

-1.792

187.048

166.754

3.544

170.298

Group shareholders' equity

186.043

-1.792

184.251

163.808

3.544

167.352

Issued capital

57.631

57.631

57.631

57.631

Reserves

143.485

-1.792

141.693

116.183

3.544

119.727

Treasury shares (-)

-15.073

-15.073

-10.006

-10.006

Non controlling interest

2.797

2.797

2.946

2.946

Non-current liabilities

367.952

55.849

423.801

272.903

24.886

297.789

Non-current interest bearing borrowings

330.066

34.822

364.888

269.727

23.378

293.105

Non-current provisions

2.607

2.185

4.792

404

244

648

Pension obligation

701

701

455

455

Derivatives

351

351

Deferred tax liabilities

2.994

973

3.967

775

350

1.125

Non-current trade and other payables

31.584

15.450

47.034

1.542

1.542

Other non-current liabilities

2.068

2.068

914

914

Current liabilities

-56.632

283.758

227.126

-20.056

222.734

202.678

Current interest bearing debts

165.488

9.601

175.089

143.714

3.460

147.174

Current provisions

1.352

1.352

4.098

942

5.040

Deferred tax liabilities

2.245

17

2.262

2.326

660

2.986

Current trade and other payables

28.402

11.894

40.296

28.240

5.314

33.554

Other current liabilities

4.752

3.375

8.127

10.849

3.075

13.924

Intercompany elimination / not allocated

-258.871

258.871

-209.283

209.283

TOTAL EQUITIES AND LIABILITIES

500.160

337.815

837.975

419.601

251.164

670.765

15

Note 9. Inventories

In thousands of EUR

2019

2018

Buildings intended for sale, beginning balance

459.202

443.973

Activated costs

216.204

191.806

Disposals of the year

-66.275

-72.492

IFRS 15 transition

-12

Exits from the consolidation scope

-106.843

Entries in the consolidation scope

Reclassifications from/to the "Inventories"

559

-495

Borrowing costs (IAS 23)

2.319

3.320

Foreign currency exchange increase (decrease)

-4.254

-1.647

Write-offs (recorded)

-250

Write-offs (written back)

270

1.841

Movements during the year

148.823

15.228

Buildings intended for sale, ending balance

608.025

459.202

Accounting value of inventories mortgaged (limited to granded loans)

120.879

86.840

See the notes on page 2.

Note 10. Property, plant and equipment

This item, up by € 2.86 M, mainly includes the interior developments made to the leased buildings and the rights of use recognised by application of IFRS 16. The initial rights have been calculated in the same way as the rental debts (see note 5). They were €1.15 M on 1st January 2019. Depreciations are calculated linearly over the remaining duration of the leases. They totalled 193 thousand euros in 2019.

Note 11. Stock option plans for employees and other payments based on shares

On 8 March 2019, ATENOR issued a share option tranche (SOP 2019) for the subsidiary named Atenor Long Term Growth (ALTG). The options issued on this subsidiary benefit the members of the Executive Committee, personnel and some service providers.

This SOP may be exercised during the three followings periods from 8 March to 31 March 2022, from 8 to 31 March 2023 and from 8 March to 29 March 2024.

Note 12. Related Parties

In thousands of EUR

Participations

2019

2018

VICTOR ESTATES

1.085

1.183

VICTOR PROPERTIES

55

62

VICTOR BARA

4.388

4.425

VICTOR SPAAK

7.846

7.910

IMMOANGE

958

1.152

DOSSCHE IMMO

9.973

CCN DEVELOPPEMENT

35.371

Total

59.676

14.732

Within the framework of the Victor mixed project, the (50/50) joint-venture with BPI has led to the consolidation by the equity method of the companies Immoange, Victor Properties, Victor Estates, Victor Spaak and Victor Bara.

On 15 January 2019, ATENOR acquired 50% of the shares in the company Dossche Immo, holder of a plot and buildings in Deinze (Project De Molens).

In July 2019, ATENOR entered into a partnership (33%) with AGRE and AXA through CCN Development as part of the CCN Brussels project.

No other important changes occurred concerning the related parties during 2019. The other related parties will be disclosed in a note in the annual report.

16

Note 13. Derivatives

ATENOR does not use derivative instruments for trading purposes.

In the context of its € 22 M of finance contracted in February 2019 via its Polish subsidiary, Haverhill Investments, ATENOR simultaneously concluded a rate hedging contract that covers 71% of the loan. The fair value of this financial instrument qualified as "cash flow hedge" (€ -0.35 M) is booked directly in equity.

See the table on page 10

Note 14. Own shares

Ordinary shares

Movements of number of shares

Number of shares on 31.12.2019, issued and fully paid

5.631.076

of which own shares

-

Total of issued shares profiting from 2019 dividend

5.631.076

These shares aim to serve the share options plans (2015 to 2019) allocated to ATENOR staff and some of its service providers.

Note 15. Principal risks and uncertainties

The Board of Directors monitors the analysis and management of the various risks and uncertainties which ATENOR and its subsidiaries are confronted with.

Furthermore, on 31 December 2019, ATENOR was not confronted with any litigation.

Note 16. Events after the closing date

  • As stated in the releases published at the beginning of 2020, ATENOR signed agreements for the respective sale of office buildings O1 and P in the Au Fil des Grands Prés project in Mons, to the National Employment Office (ONEM), on the one hand, and to the Wallonia-Brussels Federation (FWB), on the other. These two sales in a future state of completion will have a favourable impact on the results of ATENOR in 2020 and 2021.
  • On 31 January 2020, the DACIA ONE office project was granted its final construction permit. Over time, these new, ultramodern office spaces will be leased to ING Tech.
  • As mentioned above, ATENOR had to resolve the sale of the Hexaten SA company, the owner of the Nysdam building, without any negative impact on the 2019 and 2020 results. ATENOR therefore continues to benefit from the rental revenues.
  • The Coronavirus pandemic currently spreading across the world may have an effect on the global economy, causing a slowdown in a number of sectors. In all likelihood, this will include real estate. At this stage, we cannot see any direct impact on the ATENOR's business; however, we remain alert regarding the possible consequences of what is happening and we have confidence in the resilience of the portfolio due to its diversification.
  • On 6 March 2020, ATENOR issued a stock option plan (SOP 2020) for the subsidiary named Atenor Long Term Growth (ALTG).
    The options issued on this subsidiary benefit the members of the Executive Committee, personnel and some ATENOR service providers.
    This SOP may be exercised during the three following periods: from 8 March to 31 March 2023, from 8 March to 29 March 2024 and from 10 March to 31 March 2025

No other important event occurring since 31 December 2019 is to be noted.

17

C. Statement by the Management

Stéphan SONNEVILLE SA, CEO and President of the Executive Committee and the Members of the Executive Committee, including Mr Sidney D. BENS, CFO, acting in the name of and on behalf of ATENOR SA attest that to the best of their knowledge,

    • The summary financial statements at 31 December 2019 were prepared in conformity with IFRS standards and provide a true and fair view of the assets, of the financial situation and of the profits of ATENOR and of the enterprises included in the consolidation;1
    • The financial annual report contains a true reflection of the major events and of the principal transactions between related parties occurring during the financial year and of their impact on the summary financial statements as well as a description of the main risks and uncertainties.
  2. External audit

The Statutory Auditor, MAZARS - Company Auditors SCRL represented by Mr Xavier DOYEN, has completed the audit work and confirmed that it does not have any reservations concerning to the accounting information included in this press release and that it corresponds with the financial statements as approved by the Board of Directors.

1 Affiliated companies of ATENOR in the sense of article 11 of the Company Code

18

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 20:43:09 UTC
