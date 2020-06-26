ATENOR : Fully subscribed to capital increase of 77,427,295 EUR

Press release

Regulated information - Inside information 26 June 2020 - for immediate distribution

Not for direct or indirect distribution, publication or release to or within the United States of America,

Canada, Switzerland, Japan, South Africa, Australia or any other country or jurisdiction where its dissemination would be contrary to law. Other restrictions apply.

Offering with Rights of maximum 1,407,769 newly issued ordinary shares of Atenor

Results of the sale of the Scrips

Fully subscribed to capital increase of 77,427,295 EUR

- On 18 June 2020, Atenor has launched a public offering to subscribe to a maximum of 1,407,769 New Shares in the framework of a capital increase in cash with extra-legal preferential rights for a maximum amount of 77,427,295 EUR.

- The issue price was set at 55 EUR per New Share.

- 4 extra-legal preferential rights grant the right to subscribe to 1 New Share.

- During the subscription period 75.07% of the New Shares (1,056,760 New Shares) have been subscribed through the exercise of extra-legal preferential rights.

- The reference shareholders of the Issuer, being ForAtenor SA, Alva SA 3D SA, Luxempart SA and Stéphan Sonneville SA, have all exercised their extra-legal preferential rights.

- 24.93% of the New Shares (351,009 New Shares) have been subscribed to through the exercise of Scrips via an accelerated private placement procedure.

- The net proceeds of the unexercised extra-legal preferential rights amount to 0 EUR per coupon no. 15, the total amount per holder of unexercised extra-legal preferential rights being rounded down to the second decimal.

- The completion of the capital increase, the payment of the subscription price and the delivery of the New Shares are scheduled for 30 June 2020.

- The delivery of the New Shares and the admission to trading of the New Shares on the regulated market Euronext Brussels are scheduled for 30 June 2020.

Stéphan SONNEVILLE (CEO) : "The capital increase increases Atenor's investment capacity in order to continue the international development plan of our activities in European cities.

In light of these new prospects, we are pleased that new shareholders - institutional and other private investors - have come to broaden and diversify Atenor's shareholder base by joining the former shareholders who have witnessed its recorded performance."

An investment in the New Shares, the trading of Preference Rights and the acquisition of the Scrips bear important economic and financial risks. A potential investor, when deciding to invest, bears the risk of losing all or part of his investment. Please read the whole prospectus and particularly the section « Risk factors » before subscribing to the New Shares or trading the Preference Rights or acquiring the Scrips in order to fully understand the risks and potential advantages linked to the decision to invest.

Atenor declares that, after the public offering for the capital increase and the successful private placement of the Scrips, the existing shareholders and new investors have fully subscribed to the public offering.

As of today, 26 June 2020, 1,404,036 unexercised extra-legal preferential rights (Scrips) have been offered for sale to institutional investors through an accelerated procedure of private placement. The investors who purchased these Scrips, have irrevocably undertaken to exercise the Scrips and to subscribe to one (1) New Share for four (4) Scrips at a subscription price of 55 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering therefore amounts to the maximum expected 77,427,295 EUR.

Based on the result of the private placement of Scrips, the net proceeds (after deduction of certain costs) which accrue to the holders of unexercised extra-legal preferential rights amount to 0 EUR per coupon n° 15, the total amount per holder of unexercised extra-legal preferential rights being rounded down to the second decimal. In principle, this amount will be available and paid as of 03 July 2020.

The payment of the subscription price, the recording of the capital increase and the listing of the New Shares on the regulated market Euronext Brussels are scheduled for 30 June 2020. After this operation, the number of outstanding Atenor shares will increase from 5,631,076 to 7,038,845.

The Prospectus has been made available to the investors at the registered office of the Issuer, avenue Reine Astrid 92, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium. Subject to selling and transfer restrictions, the Prospectus was also available on the following website: www.belfius.be/atenor2020, https://www.atenor.eu/en/investors/capitalincrease/prospectus-en/, www.kbc.be/atenor, www.bolero.be/nl/atenor (Dutch), www.bolero.be/fr/atenor (French), https://www.kbcsecurities.com/prospectus-documents-overviews/prospectus-overview,www.ing.be/aandelentransacties (Dutch) and www.ing.be/transactionsdactions (French).

Approval of the Prospectus by the FSMA should not be considered as an endorsement of the New Shares, the Preference Rights and/or the Scrips.

Atenor SA reserves the right to revoke, i.e. to cancel the capital increase, if the underwriting agreement concluded with the banks designated in connection with the transaction (the Underwriters) is terminated by the latter in accordance with its terms and conditions.

Belfius Bank has acted as Sole Global Coordinator in this transaction. Belfius Bank, KBC Securities and ING Belgium have acted as Joint Bookrunners and Underwriters.

*****

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise listed on the market of Euronext Brussels. Its mission is to provide, through its urban planning and architectural approach, adequate responses to the new requirements imposed by the evolution of urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in largescale real estate projects that meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

