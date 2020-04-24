ATENOR : Gross Dividend per share and payment procedure
04/24/2020 | 05:28am EDT
Gross Dividend
of € 2.31 per share
Payment Procedures
La Hulpe, 24 April 2020
The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of 24 April 2020 decided to distribute a gross dividend of 2.31 Euro per share for a total amount of 13.01 million Euro.
This dividend is consistent with the announcement made on 9 March when the annual results were published. The current crisis, however exceptional it may be, does not question the financial balances and the medium and long-term prospects of ATENOR.
This dividend, after deduction of withholding tax (30%), amounts to 1.617 Euro per share.
The materialisation of this dividend will result in the creation of a "coupon" number 14.
For the registered shareholders, this dividend will be paid by bank transfer as from 29 April 2020.
The financial service of ATENOR is provided by Euroclear Belgium (Boulevard du Roi Albert II, 1 at B-1210 Brussels).
ATENOR is a real estate property promotion company quoted on Euronext Brussels. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR is investing in large-scale property projects which meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.
Reuters: ATE0.BR - Bloomberg: ATEB BB
