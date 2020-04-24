Log in
ATENOR : Gross Dividend per share and payment procedure
PU
DIVIDEND : 2.31 gross per share
PU
ATENOR : Filing of the single permit for the project DE MOLENS in the Flemish Region (Belgium)
PU
ATENOR : Gross Dividend per share and payment procedure

04/24/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Gross Dividend

of € 2.31 per share

Payment Procedures

La Hulpe, 24 April 2020

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of 24 April 2020 decided to distribute a gross dividend of 2.31 Euro per share for a total amount of 13.01 million Euro.

This dividend is consistent with the announcement made on 9 March when the annual results were published. The current crisis, however exceptional it may be, does not question the financial balances and the medium and long-term prospects of ATENOR.

This dividend, after deduction of withholding tax (30%), amounts to 1.617 Euro per share.

The materialisation of this dividend will result in the creation of a "coupon" number 14.

For the registered shareholders, this dividend will be paid by bank transfer as from 29 April 2020.

The financial service of ATENOR is provided by Euroclear Belgium (Boulevard du Roi Albert II, 1 at B-1210 Brussels).

Ex date. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 April 2020

Record date. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 April 2020

Payment date. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 April 2020

Fresco ATENOR - Rue de la Loi, Brussels

FINANCIAL CALENDAR:

Dividend payment

27 April 2020

Intermediate declaration for 1st quarter 2020

14 May 2020

Half-year results 2020

3 September 2020

Intermediate declaration for 3rd quarter 2020

18 November 2020

Year results 2020

March 2021

General Assembly 2020

23 April 2021

ATENOR is a real estate property promotion company quoted on Euronext Brussels. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR is investing in large-scale property projects which meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

Reuters: ATE0.BR - Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more detailed information please contact Mr Sidney D. Bens, CFO

Tel +32 2 387 22 99 - Fax +32 2 387 23 16 - E-mail: info@atenor.eu - www.atenor.eu

Dividendes_04.2020_3col.indd 2

23/04/20 16:16

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:27:03 UTC
