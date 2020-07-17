ATENOR : Signing of an agreement between the OIB and The One Office SA for the usufruct of the building The One (Belgium)

Press release

SIGNING OF AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE OIB AND THE ONE OFFICE SA

FOR THE USUFRUCT OF THE BUILDING THE ONE (BELGIUM)

La Hulpe, June 29, 2020

ATENOR announces today the signing of the usufruct agreement on the building THE ONE between The One Office SA and the OIB, the European Commission's "Office for Infrastructure and Logistics in Brussels".

This signature ratifies the agreement reached in 2019 at the end of the "Real

Estate Market 2019-2021" procedure launched by the OIB in 2018.

The usufruct covers a period of 18 years and was concluded on the market conditions taking into account the specifics of the building and the taker. The 18-year period will begin when the specific fitting-out works, for which ATENOR is in charge, are received.

ATENOR is particularly pleased to have been able to offer to the European Commission, as part of its real estate policy for the relocation of its services, an emblematic and passive building that fits perfectly into the GREEN DEAL, the cornerstone of the European plan for sustainable recovery.

As a reminder, the company The One Office SA, owner of the building THE ONE, was sold in 2018 to the investment fund DEKA Immobilien Investment Gmbh. ATENOR had retained, by separate agreement, the commercialisation of the building.

The conclusion of the agreement on the usufruct takeover by the OIB ratified today will have a positive impact on ATENOR 2020 results, confirming the comments echoed in the quarterly communication of the May 14, 2020, namely :

Given the development margin already consolidated to date, we can indicate that the results of the current financial year should allow the dividend policy to continue.

As in previous years, ATENOR reserves the possibility to decide precisely on the outlook for the year on the occasion of the publication of the half-year results and its interim statement for the third quarter.

This agreement confirms ATENOR development strategy as a forerunner in urban development, and its choice of locations in neighbourhoods that contribute to the attractiveness of European cities, the European district in Brussels being an emblematic example.

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment

