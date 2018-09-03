Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Atenor : 2018.09.03 - Categorical denial of the erroneous information as diffused by the agency Belga on 31 August concerning an appeal procedure

09/03/2018 | 07:02am CEST

Press release

CATEGORICAL DENIAL OF THE ERRONEOUS INFORMATION AS DIFFUSED BY THE AGENCY BELGA

ON 31 AUGUST CONCERNING AN APPEAL PROCEDURE

La Hulpe, 3 September 2018

ATENOR categorically refutes the erroneous information as diffused by the agency Belga on 31 August stating that ATENOR would be concerned by an appeal procedure against the ruling of 4 May 2016 in the context of the sale of an alleged liquidity company.

As announced in our press release of 16 June 2016, the Brussels criminal court has confirmed ATENOR's good faith and that of its management as well as the absence of any collusion in its ruling of 4 May 2016 concerning the criminal proceedings regarding the sale of a former ATENOR subsidiary. Insofar as the criminal proceedings are concerned, the ruling of 4 May 2016 was therefore properly considered as final.

For clarity purposes, it is reiterated that the public prosecutor did not appeal this ruling and that the appeal as lodged by the Belgian state does not in any way concern ATENOR.

All files and proceedings with respect to these matters have been closed by the courts insofar as ATENOR is concerned.

ATENOR is a real estate development company quoted on Euronext Brussels. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment

Reuters: ATE0.BR

-Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more detailed information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, Chief Executive Officer or Sidney D. Bens, Chief Financial Officer +32-2-387.22.99 - e-mail : info@atenor.be - www.atenor.be

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:01:03 UTC
