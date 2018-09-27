Atenor : 2018.09.27 Commercial Director at ATENOR

Press release

COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR AT ATENOR

La Hulpe, 27 September 2018

Faced with the developments in the office market in Belgium and especially in Brussels, ATENOR has created a new Commercial Director position within its Brussels team. In this context, Helsingfors sprl represented by Jean VANDEZANDE and ATENOR have entered into a collaboration agreement.

Jean Vandezande has extensive experience in the Belgian market in which he has been active for more than 20 years (Equity Partner at Knight Frank until April 2014 and then Real Estate Director Occupant and Hotels at Colliers until October 2017). Since then he has been involved in the growth of Strategic Hospitality and has developed new concepts combining tourism, hospitality and real estate in Brussels. His knowledge of the market and its players will help develop the ATENOR portfolio in Belgium.

The shared intention of this collaboration is to approach the office market in a new, creative and forward-looking way in order to best fit the new business aspirations in terms of offices with the characteristics of the developments on the market.

"It is said too often that the Brussels office market lacks dynamism: this isn't so! Many tenants are looking for offices that simply do not correspond with the current offering. A proactive approach will make it possible to offer office developments for a new generation of work organisation." says Jean Vandezande.

"We are very happy with this new collaboration with Jean Vandezande. We share the same values and ambition in the office market in Brussels and Belgium." says Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO of ATENOR.

ATENOR is a real estate development company quoted on Euronext Brussels. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment

