Atenor : 2019.03.27 - New projet for ATENOR in the district 3 of Budapest

Press release

NEW PROJECT FOR ATENOR IN THE DISTRICT 3 OF BUDAPEST

La Hulpe, 27 March 2019

ATENOR has signed an agreement, through its Hungarian subsidiary, relating to the acquisition of more plots in the district 3 of Budapest, namely Becsi 68-70 and Becsi street 74-80, totalling an area of approximatively 5,000 m².

Called Óbuda, this district is quite large with more than 10 km stretch of the river Danube. Its steep slopes and mountains offer stunning panoramic view to almost all properties in 360 degrees. In addition, the district 3 is the center of attention of the European Union which has recently financed the renovation of the surronding area of the site with a project called "Óbuda Promenade", completed in 2017.

Location is one of the major competitive advantages of this site. 300 meters from The 'Új Udvar' ('New Court') shopping center, the site enjoys easy access by public transport and by road. Thanks to the Arpad-bridge and the the newly constructed Megyeri-bridge both the downtown and the M0-M3 highways can be reached in quite a short time. The area is well served by bus lines and by tram.

The project will offer a three floor office building completed by an underground garage level. Along the Becsi street and back façade, the 2nd and 3rd floors will have tilted roof.

An application for a building permit for a minimum buildable area of 15,000 m² will be filed shortly to allow the beginning of construction works in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This acquisition fits into ATENOR's international development strategy, which aims to promote major projects of high architectural and environmental quality in several dynamic European metropolises.

Following this new acquisition, the number of ATENOR projects under development has gone up to 24 and represents a development potential of approximately 894,000 m². The projects are located in Brussels, in Wallonia and Flanders (Belgium), in Luxembourg, in the Paris Region (France), in Lisbon (Portugal), in Düsseldorf (Germany), in Warsaw (Poland), in Budapest (Hungary) and in Bucharest (Romania).

