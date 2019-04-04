Log in
Atenor : 2019.04.04 - ATENOR launches a competition for the third phase of CITY DOX

0
04/04/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Press release

ATENOR LAUNCHES A COMPETITION FOR THE THIRD PHASE OF CITY DOX

La Hulpe, 4 April 2019

Ideally located at the gateway to the city and along the Canal, the development of the new CITY DOX district extends over nearly 5 ha. CITY DOX aims to promote harmonious co-habitation, with an optimal combination of functions and a balance between private, communal and public spaces.

This development is perfectly in line with the Region's desire to make the canal area a pleasant and sustainable living and working environment.

After an initial phase that has already been executed and a second phase for which permits have been delivered, ATENOR is launching a competition for the development of the next phases of CITY DOX.

With a concern for architectural quality and excellence, ATENOR is looking for architects capable of providing a vision statement for the phased development of the three blocks located along the canal. This statement, which aims to demonstrate the spatial and functional consistency, as well as the quality of the spaces, must be accompanied by a more detailed design for the first block to be developed.

This completion consist of a firm assignment for the first block, and conditional assignments for the other two. ATENOR intends to assign the three blocks to three different architects in order to promote cultural diversity on the site, whose consistency will be assured by the overall vision statement.

The Bouwmeester (master architect) will accompany the project and assist the advisory committee in the selection and assignments.

Resolutely forward-looking, CITY DOX is an open, tranquil district where the architecture puts the emphasis on light and space. The different functions, housing, rest homes, service flats, school, shops and businesses, are set along the banks of the canal and around a large public park in the centre.

Confident in this district's potential, ATENOR intends to make CITY DOX a forerunner, which will have a total of approximately 155,000 m² of development, in which everything possible has been done to facilitate social exchange and harmony and enhance quality of life: soft mobility, smart waste management, playgrounds, allotment, community gardens and a public park.

ATENOR is a real estate property promotion company quoted on Euronext Brussels. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR is investing in large-scaleproperty projects which meet strict criteria in terms oflocation, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

Reuters ATE0.BR - Bloomberg : ATEB BB

For more detailed information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO or

William Lerinckx for Probatimmo bvba, Executive Officer

+32-2-387.22.99 - +32-2-387.23.16 - e-mail:info@ATENOR.be- www.ATENOR.be

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:41:06 UTC
