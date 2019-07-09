Log in
ATENOR

(ATEB)
Atenor : 2019.07.09 - New acquisition in Esch-sur-Alzette (Luxembourg)

07/09/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

Press release

NEW ACQUISITION IN ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE(LUXEMBOURG)

La Hulpe, 9 July 2019

ATENOR has signed, in a 50/50 partnership with a leading Luxembourg player, an agreement for the acquisition of a site in Esch-sur-Alzette for the development of approximately 68,000 m² above ground.

This agreement is subject to certain conditions, to be lifted in the coming months. A quick start is anticipated.

Due to its size, the project has excellent visibility. Directly accessible from the motorway connecting Esch-sur-Alzette to the city of Luxembourg, the mixed-use project will include over 350 residential units, a wide offer of shops and restaurants, offices fitted with the latest technology and high-quality public infrastructures.

"Living: live, work, have fun": the mixity of functions and urban planning provisions characterize this avant-garde project that combines all the benefits and conveniences of the big city with spaces for leisure and relaxation.

This investment is perfectly aligned with the know-how of our partners and the interaction that exists between them. Our partners share an ambition to develop projects that are aligned with the evolution inherent in cities, and tackle themes such as proximity and mobility.

Following this new acquisition, the number of ATENOR projects under development has gone up to 27 and represents a development potential of approximately 1,200,000 m². The projects are located in Brussels, in Wallonia and Flanders (Belgium), in Luxembourg, in the Paris Region (France), in Lisbon (Portugal), in Düsseldorf (Germany), in Warsaw (Poland), in Budapest (Hungary) and in Bucharest (Romania).

ATENOR is a real estate development company quoted on Euronext Brussels. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location,

economic efficiency and respect for the environment

Reuters: ATE0.BR

-

Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more detailed information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO or

William Lerinckx for Probatimmo bvba, Executive Officer

+32-2-387.22.99 - +32-2-387.23.16 - e-mail:info@atenor.be- www.atenor.be

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 16:12:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 48,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 403 M
Chart ATENOR
Duration : Period :
Atenor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 56,0  €
Last Close Price 74,6  €
Spread / Highest target -24,9%
Spread / Average Target -24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphan Sonneville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Frank Donck Chairman
Sidney D. Bens Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Vastapane Non-Executive Director
Charles-Louis dArenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATENOR46.27%453
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.06%50 765
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.28%41 453
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.19%37 545
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD19.46%32 501
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.43%31 690
