Atenor : 2019.09.04 - Agreement on the sale of the 5th Vaci Greens building (Budapest - Hungary)

Press release

AGREEMENT ON THE SALE OF THE 5TH VACI GREENS BUILDING (BUDAPEST - HUNGARY)

La Hulpe, 4 September 2019

ATENOR announces that an agreement has been reached for the sale of the 5th Vaci Greens Building to a Hungarian private fund set up by MEFG Zrt.

In April 2018, ATENOR obtained the building permit for the development of the last two Vaci Greens blocks (E and F), allowing them to start the construction and marketing of these.

The delivery of the Vaci Greens E building, which is being sold in a future state of completion, is scheduled for September 2020. This building with a gross floor space of 23,445 m² of offices and businesses will therefore welcome its first tenants by the end of 2020.

The sale in future state of completion of the Vaci Greens E building confirms the interest in this major campus which will total 130,000 m² once completed. The Vaci Greens campus is one of the leading large-scale projects in Budapest. It was the first project in the Hungarian capital to be awarded BREEAM "Excellent" certification in 2011. The various buildings offer spacious and wholly flexible platforms that have attracted a large number of prestige international tenants (including General Electric, one of the main occupants).

The successful take-up by quality tenants was swiftly followed by successful sales, since the first four buildings on the campus were all sold within a matter of months (between end 2016 and 2017) and that ATENOR now signs a sales agreement for the 5th, there remains only the 6th last building already let up to 55%.

Thanks to these commercial successes, ATENOR is reaping the full benefits of its Central European development strategy. Following the recent acquisition of its fourth project in Budapest last July (Bakery - 11th district of Budapest,) ATENOR is positioned as a major player in these particularly buoyant market.

ATENOR is therefore determinedly pursuing its real estate development strategy in major European cities offering sustainably positive economic fundamentals, and more specifically confirming its role as an operator of record in Brussels, Luxembourg, Paris, Lisbon, Dusseldorf, Warsaw, Bucharest and Budapest.

This sale will have a positive impact on ATENOR's 2019 and 2020 results, in line with the information provided in the half-year results published on September 4, 2019.

ATENOR is a real-estate development company listed on Euronext Brussels. Its mission is to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements imposed by changes in urban and professional life, through its urban planning and architectural approach. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large-scalereal-estate projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

