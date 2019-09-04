Log in
Atenor : 2019.09.04 - Half-Year results 2019

09/04/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

Net consolidated result (gp):

€ 6.3 M.

Number of projects in development:

27

m² in development:

1,200,000

Naos, Belval - GDL

HALF-YEAR'S

RESULTS

2019

La Hulpe, 04 September 2019

We close the first semester with a result of € 6.3 million. This result comes from the margins earned on the pre-sold projects, in both office and residential, and the temporary lease revenues of the office buildings in portfolio.

ATENOR's presence in several countries with sustained economic growth, coupled with the extension of its business portfolio, enables to generate positive results every year.

In view of the likelihood of successfully concluding the negotiations in progress and the agreements reached, ATENOR expects, at this stage, a better result in 2019 to the one of 2018.

Stéphan Sonneville SA

C.E.O.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR:

14.11.2019:

Intermediate declaration of the 3rd quarter of 2019

09.03.2020:

Publication of the annual results 2019

24.04.2020:

General Assembly 2019

See ATENOR's full half-year results

at www.atenor.be

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 16:36:04 UTC
