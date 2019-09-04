Atenor : 2019.09.04 - Half-Year results 2019

HALF-YEAR'S

RESULTS

2019

La Hulpe, 04 September 2019

We close the first semester with a result of € 6.3 million. This result comes from the margins earned on the pre-sold projects, in both office and residential, and the temporary lease revenues of the office buildings in portfolio.

ATENOR's presence in several countries with sustained economic growth, coupled with the extension of its business portfolio, enables to generate positive results every year.

In view of the likelihood of successfully concluding the negotiations in progress and the agreements reached, ATENOR expects, at this stage, a better result in 2019 to the one of 2018.

Stéphan Sonneville SA

C.E.O.