Capital increase : new denominator

La Hulpe, 2 July 2020

Notification in accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 relating to the publication of large shareholdings (Transparency Law).

Since the completion of the capital increase of 30 June 2020 totalling 77,427,295.00 euros, the allocation of this transaction brings ATENOR share capital to 72,038,228.59 euros and the amount of the issue premium to 63,019,652.10 euros. The subscribed capital is represented by 7,038,845 shares without nominal value, each with a voting right in the General Assembly. This number of shares shall serve as a denominator in the calculation of the statutory or legal thresholds. As a reminder, Article 9 of ATENOR's Articles of Association provides for an additional threshold of 3% in addition to the legal thresholds. To the extent applicable, shareholders are invited to make the necessary notifications.

Increase in capital 30 June 2020 Half-year results 2020 3 September 2020 Intermediate declaration of the third quarter 2020 18 November 2020 Annual results 2020 March 2021 General Assembly 2020 23 April 2021

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment

