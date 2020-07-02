Log in
Capital increase : new denominator

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Press release

CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW DENOMINATOR

La Hulpe, 2 July 2020

Notification in accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 relating to the publication of large shareholdings (Transparency Law).

Since the completion of the capital increase of 30 June 2020 totalling 77,427,295.00 euros, the allocation of this transaction brings ATENOR share capital to 72,038,228.59 euros and the amount of the issue premium to 63,019,652.10 euros. The subscribed capital is represented by 7,038,845 shares without nominal value, each with a voting right in the General Assembly. This number of shares shall serve as a denominator in the calculation of the statutory or legal thresholds. As a reminder, Article 9 of ATENOR's Articles of Association provides for an additional threshold of 3% in addition to the legal thresholds. To the extent applicable, shareholders are invited to make the necessary notifications.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Increase in capital

30 June 2020

Half-year results 2020

3 September 2020

Intermediate declaration of the third quarter 2020

18 November 2020

Annual results 2020

March 2021

General Assembly 2020

23 April 2021

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment

Reuters: ATE0.BR

-Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more detailed information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO or Sidney D. Bens, CFO.

+32-2-387.22.99 - +32-2-387.23.16 - e-mail: info@atenor.eu - www.atenor.eu

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
