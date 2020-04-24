Dividend : 2.31 gross per share

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of 24 April 2020 decided to distribute a gross dividend of 2.31 Europer share for a total amount of 13.01 million Euro.

This dividend is consistent with the announcement made on 9 March when the annual results were published. The current crisis, however exceptional it may be, does not question the financial balances and the medium and long-term prospects of ATENOR.

This dividend, after deduction of withholding tax (30%), amounts to 1.617 Europer share.