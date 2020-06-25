Atento S A : Announces New Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or "Company"), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and one of the top five providers worldwide, today announced board appointments for representatives from HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), GIC, and an investment fund affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, LLC ("Farallon") (collectively, the "Institutional Investors"). The continuing appointment of these representatives will be subject to shareholder approval.

Following the completion this week of the acquisition of Atento's shares by the aforementioned investors, a transaction initially announced on May 7, 2020, the Company welcomes to its board of directors Oliver Feix and John Madden of HPS, Roberto Rittes, representing GIC, and Antenor Camargo of Farallon, all of whom replace the four directors previously appointed by Bain Capital. With the conclusion of the transaction, including the transfer of shares from Bain Capital to the Institutional Investors, HPS now holds approximately 25%, GIC 22% and Farallon 15% of Atento's shares. The new board appointments became effective on June 24.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Joining our Board of Directors are executives whose breadth of knowledge are already a key asset to our Company. The appointments of Oliver Feix, John Madden, Roberto Rittes and Antenor Camargo to our board provide significant support as we continue executing our ambitious transformation plan, with the clear objective of keeping positioning Atento as one of the world's most relevant and innovative customer experience and BPO providers." López-Abadía also highlighted that "our new board members share our enthusiasm about extending Atento's market leadership, thanks to their relevant experience. We are very sure that Atento will gain from this relationship as well as from their understanding of the industry in different contexts and international markets."

New members of Atento's Board of Directors

Antenor Camargo is Co-Founder of Farallon Capital Latin America, part of Farallon Capital Management. Prior to joining Farallon, Antenor was co-founding partner at FKG Capital, a hedge fund focused on Latin America and founded in 2011 in partnership with Farallon and Daniel Goldberg (former CEO of Morgan Stanley in Brazil). Antenor earned his Bachelor's in Business Administration (BBA) with a focus in Business Administration, Management and Finance from Fundação Getulio Vargas in Sao Paulo, Brazil (FGV).

Oliver Feix is a Managing Director at HPS Investment Partners. Prior to joining HPS in 2008, Mr. Feix was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley and a member of the Leveraged and Acquisition Finance Team, where he focused on originating, executing and distributing leveraged loans and special situation financings. Prior to that, Mr. Feix worked at Deutsche Bank in London. Mr. Feix holds an MSc in Economics from the University of Konstanz.

John Madden is a Managing Director at HPS Investment Partners. Mr. Madden built his career in global financial institutions in the US and UK. He spent 16 years at Arcapita, a private equity firm, where he worked in both the US and London offices. Mr. Madden holds a BA in Political Economy from Williams College.

Roberto Rittes is the CEO of Nextel Telecom. Prior to joining Nextel, Mr. Rittes was a principal at H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity firm. He also served as COO of Boa Vista Serviços, a Brazilian credit bureau managed by TMG Capital, as CFO of Estre Ambiental, an environmental services group managed by BTG and Angra, and as key officer for Brazilian telecom companies Brasil Telecom and Oi. Mr. Rittes has a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor degrees in Business Administration (BBA) with a focus in Public Administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas in Sao Paulo, Brazil (FGV).

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

Forward-Looking Statements

