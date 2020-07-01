Atento S A : CEO Letter to Shareholders

CEO Letter to Shareholders

June 26th, 2020

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Slightly over a year ago, I shared with you my first letter as Atento´s Chief Executive Officer. At that point, I had just completed 100 days in office and my message to you focused on my initial observations and how impressed I was with Atento´s strong market leadership, solid and long-lasting relationships with clients, breadth of talent, as well the best-in-class capabilities and solutions that our company was developing to help clients effectively address the complex challenges they face in serving their end-customers in an increasingly digital world. I also highlighted the significant opportunities we had ahead of us, but that we needed to develop a strategic plan to ensure that our execution, service delivery and cost structure were optimized for a rapidly changing business environment and for a more digital future.

To achieve these goals, last year we began implementing a three-horizon transformation plan that consists of (i) transforming the core via operational improvements, (ii) value-offer transformation via Next Generation Services and digital acceleration, and (iii) new growth avenues.

I am pleased to say that the plan was and continues to be effectively executed despite all the external challenges we have faced, as demonstrated by our improved performance in the second half of 2019, following a weak start in the first quarter of the year. Furthermore, our first quarter 2020 results make us even more confident that we are heading in the right direction and that our three-horizon plan will continue gaining traction.

Specifically, I would like to highlight that in addition to the accelerated growth in the second half of 2019, it is important to look at the quality of this growth. As we shifted our client portfolio toward higher growth segments, such as Born-digital, Tech and Healthcare companies, we delivered accelerated Multisectorgrowth of 7.5% in 2019 when compared to 2018, nearly double the market's rate of growth. Moreover, new in-year revenues increased a record 45%, creating a backlog of higher revenues for the next two years. Our improved revenue mix also delivered higher year-over-year run-rate EBITDA in both Q3 and Q4 of 2019, setting a base of new higher levels of profitability, as the 150bps improvement in EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2020 demonstrated. Importantly, $53 million of operating cashflow generated during the year helped fund our transformation plan and return capital to shareholders. The $11 million that we used torepurchase over 4 million shares in 2019 also makes clear my and the rest of the management team's confidence in our transformation plan and Atento's prospects.

2019 was also a year to be proud of other significant achievements, first and foremost, those related to our people. Once again, Atento was named one of theWorld's 25 Best Multinational Workplacesand one of theBest Multinationals to Work for in Latin Americaby Great Place to Work®. In Spain, we were bestowed the top employer award for the tenth consecutive year, while in Brazil we received this award for the sixth year in a row. We also implemented relevant C-suite changes. Being recognized as a leading employer also reflects our evolving values, at the core of which is One Atento, which we have been promoting throughout our organization to help overcome the challenges we face each day in more agile and effective ways.

On the ESG front, we launched an environmental program in Brazil that has already produced a series of substantive results, including significant reductions in water and energy consumption, rainwater recycling capabilities at all new sites, the replacement of common light bulbs with energy-saving LED lighting, and e-waste reutilization/recycling. We plan to roll-out this program to other countries where we operate. Finally,last November we hosted Atento's first Investor Day since the 2014 IPO. The event, which took place in

New York, gave us the opportunity to present the details of our three-horizon plan to investors and market analysts.

To summarize 2019, it was a transition year during which our three-horizon transformation plan gained considerable traction. Record new in-year revenues drove strong multisector growth, which combined with the discontinuation of many low-margin client programs, has been key to start improving our margins in a sustainable way. We continued to make significant progress in improving our value-offering, accelerating the development of Atento's digital capabilities. We also invested in driving operational excellence, another

core element of our transformation plan and one that will help us achieve substantial cost efficiencies in 2020 and beyond. Returning to the subject of people, the cultural change we have been fostering throughout our organization - from management accountability, to career development, to sales excellence and a disciplined focus on financial KPIs that are more aligned with shareholder returns - is helping us transform our company and thrive in a more digital world.

Despite the unexpected economic crisis stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic this year, we continue to see unprecedented growth opportunities in our market and remain confident that our strategic plan andsteadily improving results will allow us to fully leverage Atento's market leadership, breadth of talent andgrowing digital capabilities and solutions to lead next generation customer experience. The ability of our organization to rapidly adapt and effectively respond to the crisis, such as shifting over 68,000 call center agents and almost all of our administrative personnel to a work-at-home model, is behind much of thisconfidence as well as the great pride I have in Atento's people. We responded quickly and with agility to

the sudden and tremendous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, having initiated preparations ahead of the actual crisis in Latin America. As an essential business, we acted rapidly to ensure that our employees would remain safe and healthy, while continuing to serve our clients and ramping up to meet new demand. Many of the new services we have been delivering are helping communities struck by the pandemic, such as information hotlines and support for medical services as well as food delivery to elderly people, among many other essential services in the 13 countries where Atento operates.

Looking ahead, we will fortify the many activities laid out to further advance our three-horizon plan, while also focusing on opportunities to improve our capital structure and reinforce the strength of our balance sheet, and business opportunities, to grow together with our customers to be much more stronger after the pandemic and deal with the coming new reality.

To my fellow shareholders, thank you for your continued support of our transformation efforts and your investment in Atento.

Sincerely,

_______________________ Carlos López-Abadía

Chief Executive Officer