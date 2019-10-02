Atento S A : Named One of the 25 World's Best Workplaces in 2019 by Great Place to Work®

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), a leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 25 World's Best Multinational Workplaces of 2019. The ranking, derived from the world's largest annual study of workplace excellence, identifies the top 25 best multinationals in terms of workplace culture. In the 2019 edition, Atento is, once again, the only company in its sector to be included in this global ranking.

Talent & Motivation

Having the most talented and motivated team in the industry is one of Atento's strategic pillars and a fundamental component of its success as a Company. Nine of the company's national operations have been included in the Great Place to Work® rankings as the best companies to work for in their respective countries: Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Guatemala y El Salvador. In addition, Atento has been recognized as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America in 2019 for the ninth year in a row.

New CEO, New Outlook and Culture of Recognition

According to Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, "This award reflects the talent, dedication, expertise and engagement of the global Atento community. It is our collective focus and teamwork that leads us to be recognized as one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work." Atento's people programs are structured to empower future leaders in all aspects of engagement, teamwork, collaboration, and vision – as the Company develops its own talent and promote from within.

Mr. López-Abadía added, "At Atento, we develop and deliver unique customer experience solutions that generate competitive advantages for companies and increased satisfaction for consumers. This can only happen through our employees. Congratulations Atento for this great achievement. Our most important resource — our spirit— is our people."

People Development is Key

As part of its strategic commitment to people, Atento currently deploys a wide range of local and global programs focused on employee engagement, leading and development, teamworking and motivation under the belief that 'Our People are our Future'. "Once again we share the honor of being among the best places to work for in the world according to Great Place to Work®, together with the world leaders in employee management and motivation," said Iñaki Cebollero, Chief People Officer at Atento. "We develop the best talent in the industry to deliver an exceptional customer experience to businesses and consumers, all in a work environment which promotes trust, pride and camaraderie," added Iñaki Cebollero.

Atento is one of the largest first job creators in Latin America and fosters a good work environment, teamwork, and pride in belonging through its motivational programs, while promotes diversity and the inclusion of the disabled in the labor market. Atento also encourages community service through corporate volunteering programs, such as Voces que Ayudan (Voices that Help), Atentos al Futuro (Think about the Future) and the Global Community Month.

View the companies included in the 2019 World's Best Multinational Workplaces ranking here https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces-international/world-s-best-workplaces/2019

View the companies included in the 2019 Best Places to Work in Latin America ranking here https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces-international/best-workplaces-in-latin-america/2019

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. For more information www.greatplacetowork.net

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

SOURCE Atento S.A.