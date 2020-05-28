Log in
ATENTO S.A.

(ATTO)
05/28 04:10:00 pm
0.85 USD   --.--%
Atento S A : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

05/28/2020 | 05:31pm EDT
Three Horizon Plan continues gaining traction with strong Multisector growth YoY
Robust contingency plan to protect employees and other stakeholders
Improved cash generation in the quarter
Total liquidity of $163 million guaranteeing business stability

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 - Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) ('Atento' or the 'Company'), the largest provider of customerrelationship management and business-process outsourcing services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, today announced its first-quarter operating and financial results for the period ending March 31,
2020. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (YoY) and in constant-currency (CCY), unless noted otherwise, and may differ from the corresponding 6-K filing due to certain intra-group eliminations.

Click here to access the full document.

Disclaimer

Atento SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 21:30:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 364 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,5 M 60,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 34,6%
Duration : Period :
Atento S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATENTO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,15 $
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Spread / Highest target 665%
Spread / Average Target 271%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos López-Abadía Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vishal Jugdeb Chairman
Gustavo Tasner Chief Operating Officer
Jose Antonio de Souza Azevedo Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Iannotti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATENTO S.A.-70.49%61
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.50%26 177
TELEPERFORMANCE0.83%14 133
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC7.02%10 941
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.60%10 751
EDENRED-14.12%10 556
