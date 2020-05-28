Atento S A : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

Three Horizon Plan continues gaining traction with strong Multisector growth YoY
Robust contingency plan to protect employees and other stakeholders
Improved cash generation in the quarter
Total liquidity of $163 million guaranteeing business stability
NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 - Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) ('Atento' or the 'Company'), the largest provider of customerrelationship management and business-process outsourcing services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, today announced its first-quarter operating and financial results for the period ending March 31,
2020. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (YoY) and in constant-currency (CCY), unless noted otherwise, and may differ from the corresponding 6-K filing due to certain intra-group eliminations.
Click here to access the full document.
